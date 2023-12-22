The power! Several LVBP teams fight over Yoenis Céspedes, according to reports

#power #LVBP #teams #fight #Yoenis #Céspedes #reports

December 22, 2023

By César Sequera Ramos

“Several teams” from the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) are interested in Yoenis Céspedes, according to sources they told the journalist Yusseff Díaz. The Cuban outfielder would be a reinforcement for the postseason.

According to the report, some teams with serious possibilities of playing the Round Robin are after the services of the sluggers. Céspedes, 38 years old and eight seasons in the Major Leagues, participated in 18 games with the Águilas Cibaeñas in the Dominican Republic and was released due to poor performance.

Yoenis Céspedes hit just .188/.239/.406 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 18 games in LIDOM during the 2022-2023 season, his return to baseball after two years out due to injury. Defensively, he spent 123 innings in left field without making errors and got two assists thanks to the power in his arm.

But, according to the report, the LVBP still sees him as a piece that can help. Especially in the postseason when the level of pitching will rise and those classified need reinforcements to seek a place in the final.

In Venezuela, only the Leones del Caracas and the Cardenales de Lara are guaranteed to qualify for the Round Robin. According to people in the know, both clubs are in search of offense, so it would not be surprising if they are behind Yoenis Céspedes.

It is necessary to remember that Céspedes is a baseball player who has a lifetime average of .273 with a lifetime OPS of .824 in the Major Leagues. On his resume is a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger and 165 home runs in the majors, making him an important name that is available in the Caribbean.

A DATA. Yoenis Céspedes has not played in the Major Leagues since 2023 when he only played eight games with the Mets. According to statistical search engines, the Cuban has not participated at any level in 2023.

