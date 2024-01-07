The powerful column that is 60% off…

Prozis has significantly increased its range of audio and video products. One of the pieces of equipment highlighted is the Akron speaker, ideal for Netflix or Spotify sessions. Discover all the specifications in this column and take advantage of the 60% discount.

This Akron speaker is a piece with a different design that comes with a huge grille on the front. When it turns on and pairs with a device, we quickly notice the strength of the bass and treble. The speaker works remotely via Bluetooth within a radius of 20m.

Akron: Quality for indoor environments with the column

Although it is possible to use it both indoors and outdoors, this speaker stands out for its crystal clear treble sound and bass strength in indoor environments. Furthermore, it is possible to connect two speakers to obtain stereo sound. In terms of specifications, this column stands out for having:

  • 25 W RMS Speaker
  • Support for BT and NFC
  • Remote control
  • 3.5″ jack input
  • Possibility to pair with a second device
  • 1 woofer & 2 tweeters

Audio Specifications

  • Controller Size: 4″ woofer + 2 x 1.5″ mid tweeters
  • Impedance: 4 Ohms (woofer); 8 Ω (midrange tweeter)
  • Response frequency: 80 Hz – 18 kHz
  • Exit: 25W RMS, 1% THD
  • Signal-to-noise ratio: ≥ 75 dB

Pplware, in partnership with Prozis, gives you the possibility to purchase this Akron speaker with a 60% discount, using the voucher NEWYEAR. You should also use the code PPLWARE to access the offers.

