the powers of ora-pro-nóbis for the wires

Did you know that a plant native to Minas Gerais, known as ora-pro-nóbis, can bring incredible benefits to the health of your hair?

Ora-pro-nóbis is a climbing plant that has gained popularity as a PANC (Non-Conventional Food Plant) thanks to its multiple nutritional and health benefits.

Foto: Shutterstock.

This plant is a rich source of protein, and its use is especially important for vegetarians or anyone who wants to add more protein to their diet. Furthermore, its benefits go far beyond food: ora-pro-nóbis is also a powerful ally for hair.

Benefits of ora-pro-nóbis for hair

Ora-pro-nóbis, according to a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, has antifungal and antibacterial properties. These characteristics make this plant an efficient natural treatment against scalp infections, such as ringworm and ringworm.

Furthermore, ora-pro-nóbis is considered a valuable aid in the fight against hair loss.

Photo: Shutterstock/Puhhha

Vitamin A, B, C, calcium, zinc and iron are some of the nutrients that Ora-Pro-Nóbis has in abundance, which help in the recovery and regeneration process of damaged hair. The plant also works to strengthen hair strands and contributes to a healthier, infection-free scalp.

Is ora-pro-nóbis really effective as an anti-hair loss agent?

The nutrients present in Ora-Pro-Nóbis are highly beneficial for the treatment of hair loss, especially with regard to alopecia of the nutritional telogen effluvium type. This variety of alopecia is characterized by gradual hair loss, without the presence of other symptoms, such as pimples or flaking.

Therefore, including Ora-Pro-Nóbis in your diet can be an important ally to prevent hair loss and encourage healthy hair growth.

But the benefits of Ora-Pro-Nóbis for hair don’t stop there: this plant has a high concentration of essential nutrients that act to deeply hydrate the hair fiber, providing stronger and healthier hair.

Among its components, essential and non-essential amino acids stand out, such as lysine, leucine, tryptophan, arginine, serine and glycine, in addition to being a source of vitamins A and B and having antioxidant properties.

How to use Ora-Pro-Nóbis to care for your hair?

There are different ways to use Ora-Pro-Nóbis for hair care. Among the most common methods is applying the plant’s oil directly to the scalp and hair.

Another way to take advantage of its benefits is to include it in your diet, whether consuming it raw or cooked.

Regardless of how it is used, Ora-Pro-Nóbis is a great option for those looking for natural and effective hair care.