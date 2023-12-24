the powers of ora-pro-nóbis for the wires

#powers #orapronóbis #wires

Did you know that a plant native to Minas Gerais, known as ora-pro-nóbis, can bring incredible benefits to the health of your hair?

Ora-pro-nóbis is a climbing plant that has gained popularity as a PANC (Non-Conventional Food Plant) thanks to its multiple nutritional and health benefits.

Foto: Shutterstock.

This plant is a rich source of protein, and its use is especially important for vegetarians or anyone who wants to add more protein to their diet. Furthermore, its benefits go far beyond food: ora-pro-nóbis is also a powerful ally for hair.

Benefits of ora-pro-nóbis for hair

Ora-pro-nóbis, according to a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, has antifungal and antibacterial properties. These characteristics make this plant an efficient natural treatment against scalp infections, such as ringworm and ringworm.

Furthermore, ora-pro-nóbis is considered a valuable aid in the fight against hair loss.

Photo: Shutterstock/Puhhha

Vitamin A, B, C, calcium, zinc and iron are some of the nutrients that Ora-Pro-Nóbis has in abundance, which help in the recovery and regeneration process of damaged hair. The plant also works to strengthen hair strands and contributes to a healthier, infection-free scalp.

Is ora-pro-nóbis really effective as an anti-hair loss agent?

The nutrients present in Ora-Pro-Nóbis are highly beneficial for the treatment of hair loss, especially with regard to alopecia of the nutritional telogen effluvium type. This variety of alopecia is characterized by gradual hair loss, without the presence of other symptoms, such as pimples or flaking.

Therefore, including Ora-Pro-Nóbis in your diet can be an important ally to prevent hair loss and encourage healthy hair growth.

Also Read:  Review article on the protein p53 as a target for new cancer therapies

But the benefits of Ora-Pro-Nóbis for hair don’t stop there: this plant has a high concentration of essential nutrients that act to deeply hydrate the hair fiber, providing stronger and healthier hair.

Among its components, essential and non-essential amino acids stand out, such as lysine, leucine, tryptophan, arginine, serine and glycine, in addition to being a source of vitamins A and B and having antioxidant properties.

How to use Ora-Pro-Nóbis to care for your hair?

There are different ways to use Ora-Pro-Nóbis for hair care. Among the most common methods is applying the plant’s oil directly to the scalp and hair.

Another way to take advantage of its benefits is to include it in your diet, whether consuming it raw or cooked.

Regardless of how it is used, Ora-Pro-Nóbis is a great option for those looking for natural and effective hair care.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Billionaire Ratcliffe buys shares in Manchester United
Billionaire Ratcliffe buys shares in Manchester United
Posted on
Wärnberg, Karl Fredrik – Axillary lymph node identification before neoadjuvant chemotherapy using MagTrace, and Magseed, in clinically node negative and node positive patients: SENTINEO
Wärnberg, Karl Fredrik – Axillary lymph node identification before neoadjuvant chemotherapy using MagTrace, and Magseed, in clinically node negative and node positive patients: SENTINEO
Posted on
My animal and me: Madame Hérissons rubs it and pricks it with happiness
My animal and me: Madame Hérissons rubs it and pricks it with happiness
Posted on
The Russians are shelling Kherson, the southern areas of Ukraine are being attacked with drones
The Russians are shelling Kherson, the southern areas of Ukraine are being attacked with drones
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News