The PP is waiting for the European Commission to begin the dialogue of the Judiciary

26/12/2023 a las 14:33h.

Madrid, December 26 (EFE). (Image: Santiago Castro).- The PP is waiting for the European Commission to “accept the task of supervising the dialogue” for the renewal and reform of the General Council of the Judiciary as a prior step to setting a calendar of meetings. with the government. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, agreed last Friday that the European Commission would supervise the dialogue and the popular people now hope that the Community Executive accepts this role. This was stated this Tuesday by the vice-secretary of Economy of the PP, Juan Bravo, at a press conference, and the vice-secretary of Coordination of Autonomous and Local Policy of the PP, Elías Bendodo, at an event with the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez. Almeida. IMAGES: INTERVENTION BY THE AUTONOMOUS AND LOCAL POLITICS COORDINATOR OF THE PP, ELÍAS BENDODO, AT AN ACT IN MADRID.

