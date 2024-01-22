The pre-compiled 730 2024 gives way to the simplified declaration

#precompiled #simplified #declaration

With art. 1 of Legislative Decree tax simplifications news is expected for the pre-compiled simplified declaration of employees and pensioners, first 730 precompiled.

Declaration 2024 for employees and pensioners: goodbye to the pre-compiled 730

In detail, article 1 of the Legislative Decree integrates article 1 of the legislative decree of 21 November 2014, n. 175, regarding pre-compiled tax return for employees and pensioners.

According to the rule, lThe amendment provides that in on an experimental basis, the Revenue Agency will make the information available to the taxpayer in an analytical way in your possession, which can be confirmed or modified.

Starting from 2024, this information will be accessible directly by taxpayers with income from employment and similar referred to in paragraph 1 of legislative decree no. 175 of 2014, in a special reserved area of the aforementioned Agency’s website, through a simplified and guided path.

The confirmed or modified data is automatically reported in the tax return, which the taxpayer can submit directly electronically.

Basically from 2024, no more paper forms for the tax return for employees and pensioners, which will be processed online via a guided path through the data already present in the system.

The taxpayer will no longer have to enter data in the fields of the declaration form, but will have direct access to the individual data held by the Agency, which he can confirm or modify individually.

Progressively, in the following years, the information held by the financial administration is also made available through the delegated subjects who can confirm or modify them for the purposes of submitting the tax return.

The provisions will be implemented following a ministerial decree containing the technical methods to allow the taxpayer, starting from 2024, and to the subjects delegated, in subsequent years, to access the data to be confirmed or modified.

Consequently, article 5 of the legislative decree of 21 November 2014, n. is introduced. 175, paragraph 3-ter, providing that the exclusions from the checks envisaged in the case of presentation of the pre-compiled declaration also apply in the case of presentation of the declaration in simplified mode provided for by article 1, paragraph 3-bis, of the same decree.