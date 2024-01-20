The Prefect of the Capital, Rareș Hopincă: according to the organizers, only one vehicle will participate in the protest of farmers and transporters in the Constitution Square

#Prefect #Capital #Rareș #Hopincă #organizers #vehicle #participate #protest #farmers #transporters #Constitution #Square

The Prefect of the Capital, Rareș Hopincă, claims that the organizers of the transporters’ and farmers’ protest on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, in the Constitution Square, had until Saturday, at 16:00, to transmit the number of cars that will take part in the demonstration. From the list sent, it follows that only one tractor head will participate, according to the statements of Rareș Hopincă, made to Digi24.

Sign carriers protest Photo: Hotnews

“We have to specify the following: today, until 16:00, the organizer had to notify the state institutions about the registration numbers of the participating vehicles, the names of the drivers and their telephone numbers. Such a list was sent and the list contains, I repeat, until 16:00: a tractor head”, said Rareș Hopincă.

Asked what this means, the prefect of the Capital said that “there will probably be a few machines”.

“This means that we will most likely not have an influx of cars in the center of the Capital, in the Constitution Square, there will probably be a few machines and a few small cars on the already established route. We do not expect this demonstration to significantly disrupt the traffic in Bucharest”, according to the prefect.

According to the law, “only this vehicle could participate in the protest. They notified only one trailer tractor”, explained Rareș Hopincă.

The farmers’ and transporters’ protest, approved for Sunday, will take place between 09:30 and 22:00, the Capital City Hall announced.

Read also: