The Prefect of the Capital: The protest approved by Nicușor Dan is not of the farmers, it is the protest of Diana Soșoacă

Rareș Hopincă, prefect of the Capital. Photo: Inquam Photos / Cosmin Enache

The Prefect of the Capital said Thursday evening, exclusively on Digi24, that the protest approved in the Capital is not of the farmers and transporters, but the protest of Senator Diana Șoșoacă. This, Rareș Hopincă points out, results from the fact that both the protest request rejected at the beginning of the week, submitted by Diana Șoșoacă, and the one approved on Thursday, were drawn up by Diana Șoșoacă’s lawyer – Alexandru Duțu.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: A finding made by the prefect of the Capital – looking at two documents that were submitted to the City Hall of the Capital, he finds that the name of the same person is found on these two documents.

What it is. At the beginning of the week, Senator Diana Sosoacă made a request to the Capital City Hall for a protest on behalf of transporters and farmers. That document was in the name of Diana Șoșoacă, through the lawyer Alexandru Duțu. The respective request was rejected by the Capital City Hall, Nicușor Dan explained today, live on Digi24, because that request was not drawn up according to the rules, for example the route, the exact number of participants and who would be responsible were not specified.

Meanwhile, the protesters renewed their request to the Capital City Hall, the request was accepted by the mayor general, and a protocol was signed based on which, starting Sunday at 6 am and until Tuesday evening, 5,000 protesters and two hundred of agricultural and transport machinery.

The question arises who will be responsible for compliance with these provisions? Won’t more protesters and more vehicles enter Bucharest? Are they not going to stay in Constitution Square beyond the term stipulated by this protocol?

The Prefect of the Capital draws our attention to the fact that in the protocol, in the chapter “responsible for the leadership of the meetings”, there is, surprise, the lawyer Duțu Alexandru, that is, exactly the lawyer who submitted the first request, on behalf of Diana Șoșoacă.

Rareș Hopincă, prefect of the Capital: Considering the social context which is not one of the calmest however, I think it is right to give the correct information to the public opinion.

Therefore, the protest approved by the general mayor today is not the protest of farmers or farmers, but the protest of Senator Diana Şoșoacă, and those who took care of submitting the documents, of supporting the case in the commission, are the lawyers of Mrs. Diana Șoșoacă.

They requested to organize a protest, “in relation to transporters, farmers and agriculturists”.

We do not know what this “in relation to…” means, but it is certain that it does not mean that the transporters or the farmers, the ones in the street, filed this protest request.

And this is a distinction, I would say, extremely important, in order to understand well the context in which we find ourselves.

It is not a coincidence of names (on both documents – ed.), if we look carefully at the application submitted at the beginning of the week, this application is submitted by Mrs. Diana Șoșoacă, a certain Mr. Bogdan Petre, through lawyer Duțu Alexandru, was rejected.

The second request, which was analyzed today, was submitted by a Mr. Bogdan Petre, through a Mr. Duțu Alexandru. So the same two out of three people are found in both applications. It is clear that it cannot be a matter of confusion, but Mrs. Diana Șoșoacă no longer assumed this request in her own name, but these two people close to you, who are also part of your party, assumed it.

Lawyer Bogdan Petre and lawyer Duțu Alexandru are responsible for carrying out the protest.

According to the law, and according to the protocol, the two people must give the Romanian Gendarmerie a list of the people who will drive the machines and the numbers of the machines, by Saturday at 16:00. Only those vehicles will be able to enter the city of Bucharest, in the context of the protest.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: The farmers and transporters, who stayed in the cold for 9 days, and are still in the streets to solve their problems with the Government representatives, learn tonight from you that it is not a coincidence of names, as it is an organized protest by Diana Șoșoacă through her representatives, it is a protest that does not represent them, what to do?

Rareș Hopincă, prefect of the Capital: Every person protesting knows very well the reasons why they are protesting and is free to express themselves as they wish, as long as the law is respected. Including joining a political protest is a personal choice, there is nothing prohibited by law, and everyone is free to do it.

But we insisted on making this clarification precisely because in the last few days we talked a lot with those who are protesting, and in every discussion, unequivocally, they demarcated themselves, on the one hand, from the instigators who have permanently infiltrated the ranks them, and on the other hand by political figures who tried to ride this wave and gain some political benefit.

So there was this delimitation from the beginning. That’s why I gave this information, so that everyone can make an informed choice.

The police and Gendarmerie are prepared to manage such a demonstration and we do not expect any problems.

Editor: Liviu Cojan

