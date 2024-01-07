The premiere of Tiebreak: Official Game of the ATP and WTA is almost here

What many people would not give for a really good game of tennis. Recently, the lovers of the topic have not been too spoiled, but maybe that will change with the upcoming novelty of Big Ant Studios and NACON, Tiebreak: The Official Game of the ATP and WTA. According to the news, the premiere of the game titled “Sound” is not far away.

At least the early version, because it will enter this status for the first time – exclusively on PC. The creators have set themselves the no small task of making the best tennis game of all time, but they also need feedback from the fans. That’s why they decided to launch the game in early access.

Apart from that, not too much can still be known about it, only that, according to its title, the ATP and WTA tournaments will also be included. In addition, the creators promise that it will feature more stadiums, tournaments and tournament series, as well as licensed players, than any other game before.

The promises sound good, but for now there are no images, no trailer, and no release date (although according to some sources, the early access premiere is expected on January 11, in comparison, there is no sign of the game on Steam yet). It is only certain that after the PC premiere, it will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, as well as Nintendo Switch sometime this year.

GeryG
At the end of 2010, he joined the article writing team of PC Dome, and a few months later he also worked as a news editor. Slowly, 15,000 written materials are attached to his name in the magazine, which puts him at the top of the imaginary podium.

