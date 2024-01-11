The presidency of the HRC, a recognition of the reforms undertaken by Morocco

The unequivocal support for Morocco pays tribute to the long-term actions and efforts deployed under royal leadership in favor of the promotion of human rights and freedoms, Mr. Pham said in a statement to MAP.

Among these “important” advances made in Morocco since the accession of His Majesty the King to the Throne of His glorious ancestors, the former special envoy of the United States for the Sahel regions and the Great Lakes regions cited in particular the creation of the Human Rights Advisory Council, which became the National Human Rights Council, the reform of the Family Code, as well as the measures put in place to protect immigrants.

And to conclude that the election of Morocco at the head of this important body of the United Nations system represents recognition of the merit and the esteem enjoyed by the Kingdom in the concert of Nations.

Morocco was elected to the Presidency of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the year 2024, during a vote held on Wednesday in Geneva.

Of the forty-seven members of the Council, 30 supported Morocco’s candidacy, compared to that of South Africa, which received only 17 votes.

MAP

