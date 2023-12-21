The president of the Supreme Court asks Bolaños that the Government use “all means” to end the attacks on the judges

#president #Supreme #Court #asks #Bolaños #Government #means #attacks #judges

The president of the Supreme Court (TS), Francisco Marín Castán, has demanded from the Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Cortes, Félix Bolaños, that the Government put “all the means at its disposal” to stop the attacks on judges and magistrates from both the Congress and the Senate, thus alluding to the statements of Junts and PP. The meeting was held this afternoon after the minister was forced to suspend the meeting scheduled for last Tuesday for “agenda reasons”,

Last week, the spokesperson for Junts in the Lower House, Miriam Nogueras, asked to dismiss and judge the magistrates in charge of cases related to the ‘procés’ and directly called the president of the Criminal Chamber of the TS, Manuel, “indecent.” Marchena, and his colleagues Pablo Llarena, Carlos Lesmes and Carmen Lamela. From the senate, the ‘popular’ José Antonio Monago accused the judge of the National Court José Ricardo de Prada of ‘lawfare’ for the ‘Gürtel’ ruling.

In this context, Marín Castán “has conveyed to the minister the need for the Government to use all the means at its disposal to stop the attacks on the Judiciary – such as those seen in recent weeks both in Congress and in the Senate–“, the TS reported in a statement.

At the same time, the head of the high court “has welcomed the demonstrations in defense of the judicial career made by Bolaños in recent days,” both from the parliamentary headquarters and in other forums.

Marín Castán has also conveyed to Bolaños that, “in his opinion, the climate of tension created by these attacks does not facilitate progress towards the necessary agreements for the essential and unavoidable renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary”, thus aligning himself with the president’s statements. interim of the governing body of the judges, Vicente Guilarte, who has also called for lowering the soufflé.

Finally, the TS has reported that Bolaños and Marín Castán “have also addressed during the meeting, among other issues, the needs for human and material resources of the high court.” Precisely, this Thursday from the Congress of Deputies, the minister highlighted the crisis of vacancies in the TS, which is already missing a third of its staff due to the non-renewal of the CGPJ.

For his part, in statements to the press upon leaving the high court, Bolaños said he was “very happy” with what he defined as “a very fruitful, very cordial and very pleasant meeting”, as well as “a lot of collaboration between the Ministry of Justice and the TS”.