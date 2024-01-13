The presidential majority shaken by the entry of Rachida Dati into the government

#presidential #majority #shaken #entry #Rachida #Dati #government

The deputy (Renaissance) Sylvain Maillard, the president (Renaissance) of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, and Franck Riester (then minister responsible for relations with Parliament), at the National Assembly, December 11, 2023. LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

To welcome the government “tight” by Gabriel Attal, we have planed the table of the council of ministers. This Friday, January 12, at the Elysée, Emmanuel Macron brings together his “XV of France”, as he calls the government of his prime minister, Gabriel Attal. The fourteen ministers appointed the day before are pressed together in the small green room of the Elysée. « I don’t want managers, I want revolutionaries”warns the head of state.

Facing him, the new minister of culture, Rachida Dati, defector from the Les Républicains (LR) party, close to Nicolas Sarkozy and mayor of the 7th arrondissement of Paris, hardly looks like a soldier of the year II . “Revolt can be disorder. And Rachida is not for disordersupports David Alphand, president of the LR group in Paris. But she’s a fighter. On this point, it can have revolutionary appearances. »

When the name of Rachida Dati emerged on Thursday to join the executive, the Macronist deputies from the left wing almost fainted. “He’s gone crazy!” », writes an elected official on a WhatsApp loop of parliamentarians, targeting Emmanuel Macron. The poaching of this Sarkozie figure is seen as a provocation, a few weeks after the adoption of the “immigration” law which was opposed by 27 deputies from the presidential camp.

“I will have to manage a balkanization”

Qualified for ” government Gorafi » – from the name of the parody information site where cynicism competes with the absurd – the new team arouses incomprehension of the history of Macronie. Hardly likely to expand the majority in the National Assembly, the arrival of the Parisian elected official will have the consequence, they judge, of radicalizing LR executives and pushing them to reach an agreement with the far right. And to encourage center-left voters to vote for the socialist list in the European elections. While dividing the majority, already fractured by the “immigration” law.

Shocked, the Renaissance related MP Stella Dupont (Maine-et-Loire), a figure of the left wing, announced Friday on X her decision to “step back”while waiting to know “the complete composition” of the government and the “new course given to the majority”. Many of his colleagues also want to know the government architecture, expected by January 20, and to hear the Head of State, who is due to give a press conference later this week, before formalizing a distancing . They are due to meet again on Tuesday January 16. Structuring a subgroup within the majority group would allow them to be heard. “I will have to manage a balkanization”confided on Friday to a parliamentarian, Sylvain Maillard, president of the Renaissance group at the Palais-Bourbon.