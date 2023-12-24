The President’s Office suggests a veto on the Special Prosecutor Kim Kun-hee’s law to “make a dent in the general election”

#Presidents #Office #suggests #veto #Special #Prosecutor #Kim #Kunhees #law #dent #general #election

◀ Anchor ▶

The President’s Office stated its position regarding the Special Prosecutor Act on First Lady Kim Kun-hee, saying that it was a bill created with the intention of damaging the general election.

This is the first time the President’s Office, which has refrained from expressing a clear position, has made its first statement, which can be interpreted as meaning that it is actually considering exercising its veto power.

Reporter Son Ha-neul reports.

◀ Report ▶

Presidential Office Policy Director Lee Kwan-seop expressed his position on the special prosecution law of First Lady Kim Kun-hee and the Daejeon-dong ‘5 billion club’ special prosecution law, the so-called ‘dual special prosecutions’.

[이관섭/대통령실 정책실장 (KBS ′일요진단 라이브′)]



″Our position is that this bill was created with the intention of making some kind of dent in the general election, but… ″

Although he assumed that it was hasty because it was not passed by the National Assembly, he explained that he would decide on his position and consider how to respond once the bill is passed to the government.

This is the first time that the President’s Office has announced its position on the special prosecution bill for First Lady Kim Kun-hee, and it appears to have made it clear its negative position, effectively implying that it will exercise its veto power.

The ‘dual special prosecutors’ bill is scheduled to be submitted to the plenary session on the 28th.

The People Power Party is expected to officially appoint Han Dong-hoon as chairman of the emergency committee on the 26th, and the emergency committee will be officially launched on the 29th after completing the selection of members.

The first test of ‘Emergency Captain Han Dong-hoon’ is the special prosecution of First Lady Kim Kun-hee.

The People Power Party also takes the position that Ms. Kim’s Special Prosecutor’s Law is basically an ‘evil law for general elections’, but as vertical party-government relations have been pointed out as a problem, interest is in whether it can raise a different voice from the President’s Office.

[김민수/국민의힘 대변인]



″If it appears to be a vertical party-government relationship, change or reflection on that aspect may be necessary, but that does not mean that the party-government relationship is in opposition or a relationship of contention… ″

The Democratic Party is increasing the level of pressure over Ms. Kim’s special prosecution law.

He emphasized that President Yoon Seok-yeol’s principle of fairness and common sense and emergency room chairman nominee Han Dong-hoon’s statement that “there should be no exceptions before the law” cannot be an exception for First Lady Kim Kun-hee.

[권칠승/더불어민주당 수석대변인]



″If the ‘Commissioner Han Dong-hoon’ regime acts as an ‘avatar’ to protect the immorality of the regime from the beginning, it will be the prelude to the downfall of the regime.″

As the ruling and opposition parties prepare their positions for the general election, extreme confrontation seems inevitable as they face the situation of First Lady Kim Kun-hee’s special prosecution bill.

This is Son Ha-neul from MBC News.

Video coverage: Ji-ho Lee / Video editing: Jeong-geun Lee