The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil increased to USD 80, and WTI to USD 74.48.

On Friday morning, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil on the London Stock Exchange increased by 0.77%, to USD 80, and the price of American WTI crude oil on the New York Stock Exchange increased by 0.80%, to USD 74.48.

Brent and WTI crude oil were valued at $78.95, respectively, on Thursday afternoon. and $73.56 per barrel.

On the day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, February 24, 2022, a barrel of Brent cost $99 and WTI was valued at $92.8. At the peak of the increase, oil prices in the US reached $130. per barrel, and in Europe they were close to $140. per barrel.

