The price of gas has fallen – Portfolio.hu

#price #gas #fallen #Portfolio.hu

Today we can see particularly intense exchange rate movements on the European gas market, on the Dutch TTF gas exchange

the quotation was already down by 7.6 percent

and the exchange rate crossed the level of 30 euros per kilowatt-hour. For the last time In August 2023 the price of natural gas was so low.

Presumably a of highly developing European gas storage capacities we can also see the break (orange line),

in addition, the quotation falls despite the fact that during the morning Qatar, which is one of the world’s leading LNG exporters, announced that the traffic of LNG tankers near the Bab el-Mandeb strait will be temporarily stopped due to the increased risks following the US airstrikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Cover image source: Getty Images

Also Read:  CONTAGIOUS DISEASE - Multisectoral action against HIV/AIDS

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

JIUJITSU – TRAINING CAMP – The Brazilian Vicente Cavalcanti soon within our walls
JIUJITSU – TRAINING CAMP – The Brazilian Vicente Cavalcanti soon within our walls
Posted on
The prosecutor’s office started a criminal prosecution – News
The prosecutor’s office started a criminal prosecution – News
Posted on
Summary proceedings Royce de Vries against AD are taking place behind closed doors
Summary proceedings Royce de Vries against AD are taking place behind closed doors
Posted on
Australian Open: Gauff cruises as Shelton refuses comment on Djokovic gesture | Coco Gauff
Australian Open: Gauff cruises as Shelton refuses comment on Djokovic gesture | Coco Gauff
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News