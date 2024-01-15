The price of gas has fallen – Portfolio.hu

#price #gas #fallen #Portfolio.hu

Today we can see particularly intense exchange rate movements on the European gas market, on the Dutch TTF gas exchange

the quotation was already down by 7.6 percent

and the exchange rate crossed the level of 30 euros per kilowatt-hour. For the last time In August 2023 the price of natural gas was so low.

Presumably a of highly developing European gas storage capacities we can also see the break (orange line),

in addition, the quotation falls despite the fact that during the morning Qatar, which is one of the world’s leading LNG exporters, announced that the traffic of LNG tankers near the Bab el-Mandeb strait will be temporarily stopped due to the increased risks following the US airstrikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

