The price of gasoline and diesel rose 27% (they accumulate 80% in less than a month)

#price #gasoline #diesel #rose #accumulate #month

The head of the Chamber of Fuel Companies anticipated this and argued: “The current pattern is price freedom.”

Gasoline prices are increasing again: 27% since midnight.

Ignacio Petunchi

The fuels They increased by 27% and have accumulated an increase of around 76% since the end of November. The increase was confirmed by the head of the Chamber of Fuel Companies, Raul Castellanosin dialogue with C5N and the liter of gasoline exceeds the value of $800.

The content you want to access is exclusive to subscribers.

subscribe I am already subscribed

This increase is added to that of 12% at the end of November and to the 37% in mid-December.

combustibles 2.jpg

Ignacio Petunchi

“What affects service stations is the comparison of prices and inflationnot in the manufacturing costs which are the stuff of refiners. With this calculation that I said, We were very late for the seasons. and they had become equal. In 2023, the increases were 260% and inflation was 200%so There are 60% percentage points that covered that gap“Castellanos explained.

In addition, he explained that the costs of refiners vary depending on the exchange rate and the value of oil also influences. However, he clarified the reason for this latest increase: “The current pattern is price freedom.”

combustibles 7.jpg

Ignacio Petunchi

Strong blow to the pocket: super gasoline will reach $800

With the last increase, in the case of YPF in the City of Buenos Airesthe values ​​had remained at $587 for the liter of super gasoline; 704 pesos for premium gasoline; $662 for diesel and $779 for diesel premium. However, after this new escalation, the value of the Super gasoline would reach $800.

Also Read:  Five people die in accident

The international reference price, that of nafta superit happened this way to have a value of u$s0.75below the country’s historical average, to be between u$s1 y u$s1,1 por litro.

Find out more

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The UAE and Jordan are discussing developing trade and investment relations
The UAE and Jordan are discussing developing trade and investment relations
Posted on
Most Israelis agree that they want Netanyahu to step down from office
Most Israelis agree that they want Netanyahu to step down from office
Posted on
Petel.bg – news – 5 out of 6 cars in this European country are electric, stop diesel and gasoline
Petel.bg – news – 5 out of 6 cars in this European country are electric, stop diesel and gasoline
Posted on
Leet | This is how to set the Warzone FOV value
Leet | This is how to set the Warzone FOV value
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News