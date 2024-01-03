The price of gasoline and diesel rose 27% (they accumulate 80% in less than a month)

#price #gasoline #diesel #rose #accumulate #month

The head of the Chamber of Fuel Companies anticipated this and argued: “The current pattern is price freedom.”

Gasoline prices are increasing again: 27% since midnight.

Ignacio Petunchi

The fuels They increased by 27% and have accumulated an increase of around 76% since the end of November. The increase was confirmed by the head of the Chamber of Fuel Companies, Raul Castellanosin dialogue with C5N and the liter of gasoline exceeds the value of $800.

This increase is added to that of 12% at the end of November and to the 37% in mid-December.

Ignacio Petunchi

“What affects service stations is the comparison of prices and inflationnot in the manufacturing costs which are the stuff of refiners. With this calculation that I said, We were very late for the seasons. and they had become equal. In 2023, the increases were 260% and inflation was 200%so There are 60% percentage points that covered that gap“Castellanos explained.

In addition, he explained that the costs of refiners vary depending on the exchange rate and the value of oil also influences. However, he clarified the reason for this latest increase: “The current pattern is price freedom.”

Ignacio Petunchi

Strong blow to the pocket: super gasoline will reach $800

With the last increase, in the case of YPF in the City of Buenos Airesthe values ​​had remained at $587 for the liter of super gasoline; 704 pesos for premium gasoline; $662 for diesel and $779 for diesel premium. However, after this new escalation, the value of the Super gasoline would reach $800.

The international reference price, that of nafta superit happened this way to have a value of u$s0.75below the country’s historical average, to be between u$s1 y u$s1,1 por litro.

