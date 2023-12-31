The price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max will drop at the end of 2023, check the details

#price #iPhone #Pro #Max #drop #check #details

TRIBUNKALTARA.COM – The following is the most complete list of prices for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, prices will drop at the end of 2023.

With a super high price, Apple certainly guarantees the performance of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro Max are very superior in all sectors, including the data storage capacity which reaches 1TB.

The screen part of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most striking because it no longer contains a notch, but instead has a punch-hole design which Apple calls Dynamic Island. With this design, the 6.7 inch Super Retina XDR screen can be maximized.

Interestingly, this time Apple is starting to dare to use a high-resolution camera lens on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a resolution of up to 48 MP and is capable of providing a wide angle feature.

The other two cameras each have a resolution of 12 MP. One lens supports the telephoto feature with 3x optical zoom. While others have an ultrawide angle feature.

The camera details seem very appropriate considering the price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is very high.

The A16 Bionic processor also equips the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Currently, the A16 Bionic is the best HP processor from Apple, and could even be the best in the world.

The battery with a capacity of 4,323 mAh is also claimed to have better durability than the previous series. This detail is clearly suitable for those of you who have high mobility.

Here are some important points on the iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications.

– Always-On 6.7 inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion

– Dynamic Island, a special new way to interact with iPhone

– 48 MP main camera for up to 4x greater resolution

