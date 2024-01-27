The prices of wheat and corn in the international markets took off

#prices #wheat #corn #international #markets

The prices of wheat and corn in the international markets are recovering this week after the decrease of the previous ones, report the experts of the Sofia Stock Exchange (SSE), quoted by BTA.

The price FOB (at the border of the exporting country – note ed.) of bread wheat in Chicago it rose by 12 dollars to 261 dollars per ton, in France – by 2 euros to 221 euros per ton, and in Ukraine and in Russia it remained at its old prices of 195 and 240 dollars per ton.

Price of the corn in the USA it rose by 3 dollars to 205 dollars per ton, in France it fell by one euro to 192 euros per ton, in Russia it remained unchanged – 210 dollars per ton.

Price of barley in Ukraine for delivery in February remained unchanged at the level of 190 dollars per ton. Rapeseed on the “Euronext” exchange, it decreased minimally by 0.25 euros to 436.50 euros per ton.

The contracts for unrefined sunflower oil on the Rotterdam exchange lost $10 to $945 a ton, a refined sugar for March delivery rose $24 to $675.30 a tonne on the London exchange.

On The Sofia Commodity Exchange during the week the quotes sell for wheat are from BGN 410 to BGN 479 per ton, with delivery to the buyer (DAP delivery), exchange experts report. Corn is offered at BGN 345-360 per ton of space, and offers “buy” for sunflower oil from place they are at 660 BGN per ton.

The offer continues White flour at 800 BGN per ton and at white refined sugar in sacks – at BGN 1,840 per ton. Oil in bottles is sold between BGN 2.20 and BGN 2.50 per liter.

On the SSB during the week there were deals for natural gas without excise duty and VAT at BGN 1528.94/thousand. n. cubic m. Gasoline A95N realized from 3000 to 2240 BGN/thousand. l, motor gasoline A100H at BGN 2,470/thousand. l. They were also sold diesel fuel B6 from BGN 2058.33 to BGN 2450/thousand. l, diesel fuel E5 from BGN 2042.33 to BGN 2194.98/thousand. l, propane butane gas within the range of BGN 925.00 to BGN 1033.33/thousand and gas oil for gas oil for industrial and communal purposes at BGN 2500/thousand. l. There were also deals on the exchange for pellets at BGN 580/t and for road salt at BGN 170/t. Motor oils were traded from BGN 10,800 to BGN 14,200/thousand. l, differential – at BGN 15,500/thousand. l, hydraulic – from BGN 9,600 to BGN 12,000/thousand. l, transmission – at BGN 13,000/thousand. l and transformer – at BGN 14,000/thousand. l. Sold ferrous metal scrap from BGN 130 to BGN 210/ton and from aluminum to BGN 1,400/ton.

