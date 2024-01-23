The priest who wanted to stop a funeral took a selfie at the grave. What the deceased’s daughter says

#priest #wanted #stop #funeral #selfie #grave #deceaseds #daughter

New details appear in connection with the scandalous funeral in a cemetery in Gura Solcii, Suceava county. An Orthodox priest lay down on the ground in front of the funeral procession, and shortly after took a selfie right at the grave of the deceased.

The priest was picked up by the police in front of the cemetery gate PHOTO video capture

In a reaction to what happened, the representatives of the Archdiocese of Suceava and Rădăuțil specified that, in fact, the Orthodox priest would have slipped.

“Father slipped and fell. He didn’t want to protest, he simply slipped, that’s where the world’s reaction started, and the father had a crisis, probably because of the situation, he had a crisis”, claims Flavian Sava, the spokesman of the Archdiocese Suceava and Radauti.

The relatives of the deceased claim, however, that the priest wanted to stop the funeral ceremony organized in the Pentecostal rite. A video of what happened also appeared on social networks.

Finally, the intervention of the Police was needed so that the deceased could be buried. Moreover, the Suceava police opened a criminal case in this case for preventing the exercise of religious freedom and say that the priest would have intentionally laid down on the ground, in front of the cemetery in Gura Solcii, Suceava county.

The cemetery belongs to the Orthodox church, but citizens of other denominations are also buried there.

In the present case, the deceased was Orthodox, but the relatives decided to bury him in the Pentecostal rite. The relatives of the deceased say that the reaction of the local parish priest is incomprehensible, considering that, the day before, he himself would have given his consent for the ceremony.

“I begged him until the last moment, I entered the church to him, he was alone, and I said: . Please believe me, he locked himself in the altar,” says the deceased man’s daughter, according to ProTv.

Shortly after, the Orthodox priest took a selfie at the grave of the scandalously buried person.