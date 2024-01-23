The priest who wanted to stop a funeral took a selfie at the grave. What the deceased’s daughter says

#priest #wanted #stop #funeral #selfie #grave #deceaseds #daughter

New details appear in connection with the scandalous funeral in a cemetery in Gura Solcii, Suceava county. An Orthodox priest lay down on the ground in front of the funeral procession, and shortly after took a selfie right at the grave of the deceased.

The priest was picked up by the police in front of the cemetery gate PHOTO video capture

In a reaction to what happened, the representatives of the Archdiocese of Suceava and Rădăuțil specified that, in fact, the Orthodox priest would have slipped.

“Father slipped and fell. He didn’t want to protest, he simply slipped, that’s where the world’s reaction started, and the father had a crisis, probably because of the situation, he had a crisis”, claims Flavian Sava, the spokesman of the Archdiocese Suceava and Radauti.

The relatives of the deceased claim, however, that the priest wanted to stop the funeral ceremony organized in the Pentecostal rite. A video of what happened also appeared on social networks.

Finally, the intervention of the Police was needed so that the deceased could be buried. Moreover, the Suceava police opened a criminal case in this case for preventing the exercise of religious freedom and say that the priest would have intentionally laid down on the ground, in front of the cemetery in Gura Solcii, Suceava county.

The cemetery belongs to the Orthodox church, but citizens of other denominations are also buried there.

In the present case, the deceased was Orthodox, but the relatives decided to bury him in the Pentecostal rite. The relatives of the deceased say that the reaction of the local parish priest is incomprehensible, considering that, the day before, he himself would have given his consent for the ceremony.

Also Read:  Suspect arrested for rapid theft of Banksy artwork

“I begged him until the last moment, I entered the church to him, he was alone, and I said: . Please believe me, he locked himself in the altar,” says the deceased man’s daughter, according to ProTv.

Shortly after, the Orthodox priest took a selfie at the grave of the scandalously buried person.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Israeli Soldiers Slaughtered, Russia Intervenes
Israeli Soldiers Slaughtered, Russia Intervenes
Posted on
Bankinter reduces one-year fixed rate on home loans to 2.5%
Bankinter reduces one-year fixed rate on home loans to 2.5%
Posted on
Mbappé is the protagonist in the fourth envelope of Prime Gaming
Mbappé is the protagonist in the fourth envelope of Prime Gaming
Posted on
Bank transactions made on Fridays and Saturdays will be reflected on the following day –
Bank transactions made on Fridays and Saturdays will be reflected on the following day –
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News