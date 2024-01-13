“The prime minister did not want to assume anything at all” / New talks announced on Saturday at several ministries

#prime #minister #assume #talks #announced #Saturday #ministries

No. 12.11: The entrances to the Craiova municipality were blocked by protesting transporters and farmers, reports Digi24.ro.

No. 11.49: The government announced in a press release that new talks will take place on Saturday with the protesting transporters and farmers:

“Continuing the dialogue with the transporters and farmers protesting on the Capital Belt and in the country, the Government of Romania sent the representatives of the transporters and farmers a calendar of discussions with the ministers and representatives of some public institutions, with whom to discuss the requested claims in each field separately . The meetings will take place today according to the following schedule:

12.00 – Ministry of Agriculture

13.00 – Ministry of Transport

14.00 – Financial Supervision Authority

15.00 – Ministry of Finance

The government thus proves its willingness to find concrete solutions to the legitimate problems raised by transporters and farmers.”

The original news: The transporters and farmers at the entrance to Bucharest announced, on Saturday, that they will continue the protest, because, at the discussions with the Government, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu “did not want to assume anything at all”. They claim that they do not want the protest to degenerate, because they are not anarchists, and have accused attempts of political takeover of the protest.

“We don’t want it to degenerate, we don’t want to create any problem for the people of Bucharest. We gave all our interest and participated in the meetings with the Government. We were ignored. Mr. Prime Minister did not want to assume anything at all. we came out of the negotiations without any tangible result and with the decision to continue this protest”, said the representatives of the carriers participating in the protest.

“We are not anarchists, we do not want to do politics, and if we do, we will do it responsibly. Each of us had a political affiliation or believed in people, we are not ashamed of our identity (…) We have nothing to divide politically, this protest is spontaneous and we disassociate ourselves from all the political forces that mount these protests”, also said the representatives of the farmers, located in Afumați.

The Infotraffic Center of the Romanian Police announced that, due to the protest, there is only one lane in the Afumati locality, in the direction of the Capital.

“In the context of the transporters’ and farmers’ protests, on DN 2, in the town of Afumati, on the border with the town of Voluntari, in the county of Ilfov, road traffic is moving normally on the direction of travel towards Urziceni, and on the direction of travel towards the Capital is still restricted lane no. 1, because of the parked vehicles of the protesters”, states the cited source.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu had, on Friday at the Victoria Palace, consultations with the representatives of transporters and farmers, in which the problems reported by the representatives of the two sectors of activity, the legal solutions in accordance with the norms at the European level, as well as the way of approving them were analyzed . However, the transporters and farmers who participated in the talks with the head of the Executive announced, at the end of the meeting, that they were promised that there would be working groups that would analyze the 40 demands, but the protest would continue, the decision to remain in street being that of each of the participants. Details here.