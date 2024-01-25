the prime minister of Sweden is not coming to Hungary because he is partying

#prime #minister #Sweden #coming #Hungary #partying

On Tuesday, the Turkish parliament ratified Sweden’s NATO accession. With this, Hungary became the last country not yet. On Tuesday, Viktor Orbán invited Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, to Hungary. The Swedish Prime Minister is not coming.

Government media: He’s not coming because he’s partying on Swedish taxpayers’ money!

On Thursday, articles were published in the columns of Magyar Nemzet, Origo, Magyar Hírlap and in the county KESMA papers, which deal with the fact that the Swedish Prime Minister celebrated his birthday this year more than was justified.

The story: Ulf Kristersson turned 60 on December 29, but he didn’t have a party in Sweden then because – hold on! – traveled to South America with his family for two weeks. When he returned home, however, he jumped on the party train with both feet, holding two parties in a row in January. Last Saturday, he had a party with 60-70 guests at the prime minister’s residence, and on Wednesday he held a reception for 350 people at the prime minister’s office in Rosenbad.

The scandal: the prime minister’s office confirmed that the latter “takes place within the framework of the prime minister’s role”, i.e. it is an official event, and thus the costs are covered by the prime minister’s office. Politicians, ambassadors, members of the church, representatives of business and civil society were invited to the event.

Speaking of which, this was enough for the newspapers close to the government to kick the Swedish prime minister a bit, for whom, according to the signs, it was much more important to celebrate his own birthday thoroughly (with public money) than to visit Viktor Orbán.

