The Principality’s decalogue to combat the “tripledemic”: wear a mask in closed places and drink plenty of water

The Principality has published a decalogue to combat the “tripledemia”, as the incidence of the coronavirus, influenza A H1 N1 and syncytial is known at the same time. Among the advice from the Ministry of Health is the use of a mask in closed places if you have symptoms of a respiratory infection and drink plenty of water. In addition, the health authorities ask not to go to the emergency services except in very serious cases. Recommendations are also included such as using paper tissues, washing hands with soap and water frequently, and helping to prevent health centers and hospitals from becoming saturated. Below, you can consult the ten pieces of advice from the regional government:

1) Why are there so many infections?

Respiratory viruses have more incidents in winter, basically because we frequent closed spaces. In addition, the Christmas holidays encourage meetings and gatherings. In these conditions, infections are easier. Health estimates that throughout January the peak of infections will be reached and from then on the number of cases will begin to decrease.

2) Why is there talk of “tripledemia”?

It is not a scientific term. It is a way of saying that three viruses circulate: the flu, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the covid. They all manifest themselves in a similar way, with coughing, sneezing, discomfort, fever… However, the vast majority of infections are due to the flu virus and, specifically, influenza A H1 N1.

3) Should I go to the emergency room?

In most cases, it is not necessary. Regardless of the causing virus, the infection progresses in the same way and symptomatic treatment is enough to relieve the fever. It is also important to drink water to stay hydrated. Unnecessarily overloading the emergency service damages the functioning of the health service, it is detrimental to everyone.

4) What are risk groups?

Those who may suffer serious complications due to these infections: older people, patients with respiratory pathologies, chronically ill people, immunosuppressed people, pregnant women… All of these people should take more precautions. And others should be more cautious when meeting or visiting them.

5) Is the Health Service collapsed?

Not at all. With greater or lesser intensity, these epidemic waves occur every winter, which is why the health service has contingency plants to deal with them. However, we can all help health centers and hospitals maintain their proper functioning if we take care of ourselves and, at the same time, take care of others.

6) Should I use a mask?

If you have symptoms, don’t hesitate: you will be protecting other people. Use it whenever you are in closed spaces, such as the bus, a store, a cafe or your own work. You should do the same if you go to a hospital, a health center or visit an elderly person. And even if you do not have symptoms, use is recommended whenever you are going to stay in these types of places for a long time.

7) Can I still get vaccinated?

Clear. You can and should do it, especially if you have already turned 60 or are part of a risk group. Contact your health center and request an appointment. To give you an idea of ​​the importance of the flu vaccine, consider that the one chosen this year is precisely the one corresponding to type A H1 N1, which is behind the majority of infections. In addition, you can also get the covid vaccine.

8) Why is it advisable to wash your hands with soap and water?

We touch many things with our hands. It is possible that they become carriers of a virus and that we can become infected (for example, by bringing them close to our nose or mouth) or infect another person. Therefore, it is important to maintain good hygiene and wash them well and frequently with soap and water.

9) Are there any other recommendations?

Yes, and they are all very simple:

1) If you have symptoms, wear a mask and avoid gatherings in closed places.

2) Use tissues, throw them away after using them, and if you cough or sneeze, do so into the bend of your elbow.

3) Try to maintain good ventilation in closed places.

10) One last piece of advice?

Take care of yourself and take care of me. If you follow these recommendations you will help alleviate the wave of infections and contribute to the proper functioning of the health system. Remember our motto: in Asturias, all people take care of each other. We all take care of each other.