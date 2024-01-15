The PRO inspector reveals the fraud of the salt pans: A “builder” has damaged customers with thousands of euros. “He Ruined My Everything”

#PRO #inspector #reveals #fraud #salt #pans #builder #damaged #customers #thousands #euros #Ruined

“Inspector Pro” will show what happened to people all over the country who trusted a supposed builder of salt pans. The interior fittings, which should have been investments, turned into damages in the end.

Salt vapor therapy gained momentum immediately after the pandemic, when many people hoped that if they made an artificial salt in their home, they would be cured of respiratory problems.

A gentleman from Reghin recommends himself as a specialist in such works. He was using a website where he advertised and sold beautiful paper-only projects to clients. In reality, people chose to destroy their homes, for which they paid tens of thousands of euros.

Gabriela, damaged: “This whole column had to come dressed with Himalayan salt, in that space, a salt waterfall had to be built.”

The lady is from Bucharest and spoke to us, under the protection of anonymity, about the disappointing experience she had when calling the Sandor Spa Construction company.

He tells that, after sending some workers to tear down the walls, the owner Iosef Sandor left everything behind and disappeared with 7,500 euros.

The same happened to Dragos, another damaged person from the Capital. Iosef Sandor asked him, from the very beginning, the sum of 4,000 euros, representing half of the value of the work.

Damaged Lover: “He removed my drywall, removed my parquet, destroyed everything. He took out my lighting systems, he left me devastated.”

Dragos managed to finish his salt mine on his own. Dozens of other people, from all over the country, were left with damaged houses and are now struggling to recover their money in court.

Those who dealt with Iosef Sandor say that he had a strategy to impress his clients. He first built some good salt pans which he then used as models. He made a portfolio of pictures and videos and then asked for 50% advances from those interested. People complain that the work has not been completed.

A fact confirmed by the testimony of a former employee.

Ex-employee: “An advance of 100,000 euros was taken and I think 20,000 – 40,000 was worked. It would be Bucharest, Mediaș, Sibiu, Caransebeș, Bacău, Colibița”.

Inspector Pro found out that not only the customers of salt mines were left with empty pockets, but also some warehouses that sell construction materials.

As is a patron from Bucharest, the only one in the country who brings Himalayan salt directly from Pakistan.

Claudiu, company owner: “I gave him the amount he needed. He said in the morning that there is no problem, we are making a payment order, tomorrow it will be resolved, keep calm, and I have been calm until now”.

According to the data from the Trade Register, Iosef Sandor was used by three companies over time, for the construction of salt pans.

The first – EJA SALT PRODUCTION SRL – opened in 2011, was written off in 2021.

The second – GROTE SAUNE SALINE SRL – opened in 2018, was declared bankrupt in 2023, as a result of debts accumulated at the Tax Office.

The last one, which is still active today – SANDOR SPA CONSTRUCțII SRL – is managed by his wife, Eva Sandor.

Knowing his practice, I contacted Iosef Sandor and told him that we would be interested in a work in the Capital. He immediately invited us to discuss details in one of the salt pans he completed in a kindergarten in Bucharest.

Reporter: How many have you done like this across the country?



He: Hundreds…

We also receive the offer quickly. Our salt pan would cost 30,000 euros.

“We make a collaboration contract, after that we issue you the first invoice and that’s it. You don’t have to be afraid that now they come and run and go and never come again.”

Reporter: You did work for people, you didn’t finish it, and you took their money. Is that so?

Sandor: „It is not true in any way. You told me that you have completed all the works in Bucharest and that you have nothing outstanding.”

Reporter: Look, Mr. Dragoș has an unfinished work from you.

Sandor: „Tell me, please, haven’t I finished the work at your place?!”

Sweetheart: “You took 4,000 euros from me. Where is my money?”

Sweetheart: „What did you do to me? You ruined the space and left!”

Sandor: „No no no! Did you make me salt water?”

Sandor: No, I didn’t make it to the end. We’ve effectively run out of people.”

Sweetheart: “And why are you doing work if you don’t have people?”

Sandor: „Now I have people.”

Reporter: So why do you have people, why don’t you go finish the ones you have? That’s what Im doing!

This will not remain the case. Prosecutors of the Public Prosecutor’s Office attached to the 1st District Court opened a case for fraud. If proven guilty, the maximum punishment provided by the Penal Code is imprisonment, from 1 year to 5 years.

