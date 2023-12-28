The pro-Palestinian protesters clashing with the police demanded the cancellation of Christmas + video

In New York, authorities launched an investigation Tuesday after pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with police on Christmas Day. On Monday, hundreds of protesters marched to the most famous Christmas scene in downtown New York, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, with the aim of

to “cancel Christmas”, and with their slogans, among other things, to encourage the uprising against Israel, the intifada.

After that, fights broke out in several parts of the city center, for example, near St. Patrick’s Cathedral and at Grand Central Station, the city’s main train station. In the latter place, the protesters also clashed with the police, during which several people were injured, including at least one police officer.

The authorities have arrested several of the pro-Palestinian activists, and a New York City police spokesman said on Tuesday that the investigation is ongoing.

On Christmas Day, a few dozen pro-Palestinian protesters showed up at the homes of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Presidential National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in the capital, Washington, and protested against American foreign policy at both locations.

Cover image: Pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York (Source: X)

