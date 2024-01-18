The professor is worried about the poor knowledge of women over 50 about contraception and the risks of being infected with HIV

Women after the age of 50 are also at risk of contracting HIV, Anda Ķivīte-Urtāne, director of the Public Health Institute of Riga Stradins University, told LETA, commenting on the results of a study on the factors and habits affecting the sexual and reproductive health of the population of Latvia, which reveal the poor knowledge of women of this age in the aforementioned in questions.

She pointed out that the use of less frequent contraceptive methods in the age group over 50, when the risk of pregnancy is negligible, but there is still a risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases, is worrying. She emphasizes that the public should be educated about these issues, as more and more new cases of HIV infection appear.

The study also shows that although the top of the contraceptive methods used includes condoms, the calendar method and interrupted intercourse also appear in it, the professor said, noting that this is a tragedy. She refers to a study by the “Fern Flower” society, which asked questions about whether the condom is made of rubber, how long the menstrual cycle is, whether the vagina and vagina are two different organs or one. Even then, most had given wrong answers, which reflects how insufficient their knowledge is.

Also, the existing study confirms that some women do not perform cervical cancer and breast cancer screening after receiving the invitation, citing lack of time and the fact that they do not need such an examination, Ķivīte-Urtāne said. She emphasized that it is a sad situation, taking into account that Latvia has high morbidity and mortality rates for both of these diseases.

What is even more worrying is that every tenth woman has smoked during pregnancy, but only half of the population who have children talk to them about sexual reproductive health topics. However, the other side does not do this at all.

Photo: Evija Trifanova/LETA

