The “Profile” application is launched

After several years of work, the “Profily” application was launched this Thursday throughout the national territory. Four ambitious young people, wanting to help their compatriots, succeeded in implementing the first fast and efficient platform dedicated to the immediate search for offers and services.

Profily offers a space to facilitate the search for professionals in all fields, while being an essential tool for young entrepreneurs, SMEs, and even organizations in order to acquire business opportunities and collaborations.

“Profile, as its name suggests, is a platform aimed at promoting the individual and their profile in the professional environment,” explains Ombantsoa Ndriandahy, the manager of Profily. Users of the platform will thus have the possibility of easily accessing the people and services they wish to search for, with the possibility of calling the person concerned by telephone.

Unlike other search engines, Profily is a platform that opens the door to easy access to the contacts of registered professionals. “In 24 hours of launch, we have already identified more than a hundred professionals, in several fields, accessible in our directory,” continues the manager. Indeed, the creators claim to have been inspired by the vision of a digital address book that goes beyond simple connection, with the ambition to transcend borders. In addition, registered professionals are listed by profession, by field of activity, by district, and by country to respond even more effectively to the real needs of the Malagasy.

With a French version, the Android application is available for free on profily.mg and also offers free registration. On the other hand, it is possible to vote between two images for people wishing the public’s opinion on products before putting them on sale, or to launch a survey for academic research, or to carry out market research.

Miora Raharisolo