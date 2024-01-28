The “Profile” application is launched

After several years of work, the “Profily” application was launched this Thursday throughout the national territory. Four ambitious young people, wanting to help their compatriots, succeeded in implementing the first fast and efficient platform dedicated to the immediate search for offers and services.

Profily offers a space to facilitate the search for professionals in all fields, while being an essential tool for young entrepreneurs, SMEs, and even organizations in order to acquire business opportunities and collaborations.

“Profile, as its name suggests, is a platform aimed at promoting the individual and their profile in the professional environment,” explains Ombantsoa Ndriandahy, the manager of Profily. Users of the platform will thus have the possibility of easily accessing the people and services they wish to search for, with the possibility of calling the person concerned by telephone.

Unlike other search engines, Profily is a platform that opens the door to easy access to the contacts of registered professionals. “In 24 hours of launch, we have already identified more than a hundred professionals, in several fields, accessible in our directory,” continues the manager. Indeed, the creators claim to have been inspired by the vision of a digital address book that goes beyond simple connection, with the ambition to transcend borders. In addition, registered professionals are listed by profession, by field of activity, by district, and by country to respond even more effectively to the real needs of the Malagasy.

With a French version, the Android application is available for free on profily.mg and also offers free registration. On the other hand, it is possible to vote between two images for people wishing the public’s opinion on products before putting them on sale, or to launch a survey for academic research, or to carry out market research.

Also Read:  MOBILE BANKING - Important changes are taking place

Miora Raharisolo

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Tarab’s resort has no idea what to do with the problem bears. The only thing that is certain is that they want to put the shootings in the hands of hunters (interview)
Tarab’s resort has no idea what to do with the problem bears. The only thing that is certain is that they want to put the shootings in the hands of hunters (interview)
Posted on
The Romanian with no medical education who made a lot of money using the dentist’s chair of his mentally ill wife
The Romanian with no medical education who made a lot of money using the dentist’s chair of his mentally ill wife
Posted on
Australian sprint sensation Torrie Lewis country’s fastest woman ever after setting new 100m record
Australian sprint sensation Torrie Lewis country’s fastest woman ever after setting new 100m record
Posted on
Health reviews several guidelines to protect children from psychological trauma
Health reviews several guidelines to protect children from psychological trauma
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News