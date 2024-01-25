The profit of the American corporation Lockheed Martin jumped for 2023

#profit #American #corporation #Lockheed #Martin #jumped

The net profit of US military-industrial corporation Lockheed Martin Corp. for all of 2023, it grew by an impressive 21% to $6.92 billion. Thus, the profit per share for the past year has increased by 27%, to 27.55 dollars.

The corporation’s revenue for 2023 has an annual growth of 2.4%, to 67.57 billion dollars.

According to Lockheed Martin’s forecast, for 2024 its net profit will be 25.65-26.35 dollars per share, and the revenue for the year will reach 68.5-70 billion dollars (market forecast – 68.65 billion dollars).

For the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, Lockheed Martin Corp. – one of the largest in the world – registered net profit and revenues at approximately the same level as for the same period of the previous year.

As the corporation said in the announcement, its net profit for October-December was $1.87 billion, or $7.58 per share, compared with $1.91 billion, or $7.4 per share, in the same period of the previous year. Experts polled by FactSet on average had expected the figure to be $7.29 per share.

Lockheed Martin’s fourth-quarter revenue was $18.87 billion, up from $18.99 billion in the same period a year earlier. The consensus analyst estimate for this metric was $17.96 billion.

Specifically, for the October-December 2023 period, revenue from Lockheed Martin’s aviation division fell less than 1% to $7.61 billion, and that of its anti-tank missile and fire control systems division declined by 3.5%, to 3.17 billion dollars. While in the production of the artillery systems, the reduction of the profit was by 1.9%, up to 4.7 billion dollars. The space machinery and equipment division, however, increased its revenue by 3% year-over-year to $3.38 billion.

The “portfolio” of orders of the American company at the end of the fourth quarter amounted to a record 160.6 billion dollars.

In the last quarter of 2023, Lockheed Martin repurchased 6.7 million of its shares worth $3 billion and paid out $767 million in dividends to shareholders. At the end of 2023, share repurchase volume totaled $6 billion, and dividends paid for the year totaled $3.1 billion.

Over the past 12 months, Lockheed Martin’s stock value has increased by 2%.

