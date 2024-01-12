the proliferation of mosquitoes carrying a rare disease worries the authorities

Argentina is facing a proliferation of Aedes albifasciatus. A mosquito that can inoculate Western equine encephalitis, a rare disease that affects horses and can be transmitted to humans.

A worrying health threat. Since the end of December, Buenos Aires, its metropolitan area, but also the center of Argentina, has been confronted with an alarming proliferation of Aedes albifasciatus, a mosquito whose harmful effects are not limited to horses, but also extend to humans.

This insect is a formidable vector of Western equine encephalitis, a rare neurological disease which, in the most serious cases, can be transmitted to humans.

As of January 11, 21 cases have been recorded in humans in the country and one person has died, reports Le Monde. The World Health Organization, for its part, records 1,182 cases in equines in twelve provinces between November 25 and December 27, 2023. At the end of November, the Argentine Minister of Health declared an epidemiological alert.

Common Symptoms of Equine Encephalitis

In milder cases, the infection manifests itself with fever, fatigue, malaise, nausea and vomiting. But the virus can notably trigger meningitis or inflammation of the brain (encephalitis). “Neurological symptoms may include lethargy, drowsiness, neck rigidity, photophobia, dizziness and, in severe cases, stupor and coma,” according to a circular from the Argentine Health Ministry. The fatality rate is estimated between 3 and 4%.

“The Ministry of Health is working closely with provincial health authorities to strengthen preventive measures and monitor the epidemiological situation in all affected regions,” the ministry said.

Weather conditions in question

The exceptional proliferation of these mosquitoes is partly attributed to extreme weather conditions, indicates the Spanish daily La Nacion. The impact of El Niño has led to increased downpours after years of drought, creating an environment conducive to the mass breeding of Aedes albifasciatus, also known as ‘flood mosquitoes’. The eggs hatch simultaneously, thus generating a massive peak in the emergence of adults, increasing the risk for the population.

Specialists recommend that the population minimize outdoor activities (especially in green spaces) and wear long-sleeved clothing, despite the heat, as a physical barrier against bites.

