The promise of cloud, fog, edge and 5G for the development of a hands-free greenhouse horticulture company

The developments of robotics and AI in greenhouse horticulture are happening faster than ever. The entrepreneur can choose from more and more options to help him in the field of repetitive work such as harvesting, support in cultivation in the form of models to set his climate computer or ‘digital’ measurements of his crop. With all these new applications, more and more data is becoming available at a company. The first challenge is to connect all data from the many digital services and products in a smart way. More about this interoperability challenge in a next column. The question for now is ‘How do we get all that data, often from the greenhouse, to the place where it is stored and processed??’

Cloud computing

In 2006, Amazon launched its Amazon Web Services (AWS). The service allowed users to rent virtual machines as infrastructure for their data and applications. Earlier, Salesforce started offering software-as-a-service (SaaS) over the Internet around 1999, making Cloud computing possible.

There are several definitions of Cloud computing, according to Gartner, these include:

“Cloud computing is a style of computing in which scalable and elastic IT-enabled capabilities are delivered as a service using internet technologies.” In addition to SaaS, it can be Paas (Platform-as-a-service) or IaaS (infrastructure-as-a-service). Currently, an estimated 90% of data worldwide is stored in the cloud.

Storing data in the Cloud has advantages. No major investments in hardware are required and scaling up and down storage and computing capacity is relatively easy. However, there are also disadvantages, just consider the rules of many countries regarding ownership, storage and processing of data.

For real-time applications there is another important disadvantage, the latency or delay of data transfer over the network. For some applications, this delay is not a problem, such as sending the total number of liters of water that has been given in the greenhouse during that 24-hour period once a day. But what if it concerns a robot that must use vision to determine whether a rose needs to be harvested and then immediately stop and point to the rose in question with laser light?

Or more importantly, if a logistics system in the greenhouse has to determine in real time whether it is about to run over a person or has reached the end of the path. Not stopping in time can have serious consequences! At these times, the data will usually not be processed in the Cloud but ‘nearby’ or even in the system.

Edge en fog computing

Bee edge computing it’s about bringing computing closer to the data source. It is based on the idea of ​​processing data at the ‘edge’ of the network. This reduces the amount of data that needs to be sent to the cloud for processing, reducing network latency and improving overall system performance.

Fog computing is a distributed computing model designed to complement edge computing. It extends the capabilities of edge computing by providing a layer of computing infrastructure between the edge devices and the cloud. This infrastructure is called the fog layer and provides additional application and data services to edge devices.

However, there are quite a few challenges with fog computing. The edge applications in, for example, a greenhouse involve many different applications/devices, each with its own protocol, authentication and security aspects. New standards are therefore very important!

5G

Without edge computing, 5G is simply a very fast network technology developed to transport large amounts of data with low latency and high speed. When many sensors with different types of data use the network, a 5G network can quickly become overloaded. It is therefore important that where possible (part of) the data ‘on the edge‘ Processing. In addition, using the technique of ‘slicing‘ the ability to divide the network into ‘slices’, each processing a different part of the data stream. A difference can be made in speed, latency and priority of the data in the different ‘slices’.

In greenhouses, 5G appears to offer a solution for transmitting the increasing amount of data collected by sensors and robots. WiFi is often not available throughout the greenhouse or does not work properly due to all the steel, glass, water and dense crops present in a crop such as tomatoes. Technology developers therefore often develop their own solution with beacons or radio links. The disadvantage of this is that a horticultural entrepreneur generally uses systems from different suppliers. It may therefore happen that a different system has to be installed per supplier, resulting in high costs and a lot of maintenance.

Since the end of 2023, a 5G practical test location has been set up on a semi-practical scale in the tomato greenhouse of the data driven growing field lab at Tomatoworld in Honselersdijk. Together with researchers from TU Delft, TNO and the company MCS, a private 5G network has been set up that companies can use to prepare their sensors, robots and other systems in the greenhouse for the commercial introduction of 5G.

Towards a hands-free greenhouse

With the available technology, a developer can make better decisions about which data to process and store where. The choice of where this will be depends on the practical applicability, risks and costs.

With a robot where real-time actions are important, processing in the robot itself is often still chosen. A lot of computing capacity and storage in combination with low latency requires, for example, an industrial PC built into the system. Such a PC not only increases the costs but also the weight of the system. Built into an autonomous robot platform, there is a need for larger batteries if the system must be able to work for a number of hours without having to recharge. When a 5G connection in the greenhouse allows a lot of data to be sent very quickly to a server located, for example, in the company’s shed, where the calculation is carried out and the result is returned to the robot almost without delay, it can system will become much lighter and cheaper!

Sensors or actuators for which it is very important that they always work can also easily be made wireless with a stable and fast connection. With a wireless temperature sensor it is less of a problem if a measurement is missing due to a poor data connection. Wireless temperature sensors have been available for greenhouses for years. Wirelessly controlling cranes in a tomato greenhouse is a different story. Technically it is often quite possible, but with ever-growing greenhouses you really don’t want to run the risk of thinking that a watering tap has been turned off wirelessly, but that has not happened due to a poor network connection!

With all the new developments, there are more and more possibilities to achieve a hands-free greenhouse! How long do you think it will be before we pick a tomato with a robot?