The promise of Tusk’s government has encountered a problem. ZUS showed the calculations. “Costs will increase”

ZUS calculated the costs of “holidays” from contributions. These will increase every year. Donald Tusk’s government made a promise, but it is still unknown in what form it will be implemented and whether it will come into force this year.

Calculations of the Social Insurance Institution show that the one-month cost of the “holiday” from contributions is PLN 1.6 billion. A three-month “holiday” costs around PLN 5 billion, writes money.pl. Holidays from ZUS may cover 1.8 million Polish entrepreneurs. As we read further, the idea of ​​a ruling coalition will automatically generate higher and higher expenses from year to year, because ZUS contributions for entrepreneurs are getting higher each year.

Watch the video Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz: We did not promise voluntary ZUS to all interested parties

Problematic “holidays from ZUS contributions”

The “holidays from ZUS contributions” would be three months. This is what the government announced earlier. However, as Dziennik Gazeta Prawna found out, introducing such a solution may turn out to be unrealistic. – Three months will definitely not pass, but the promise of a month of holidays will certainly be fulfilled – said an anonymous source from the Ministry of Development and Technology.

It is still not known whether the “holidays” will be addressed to everyone or only to companies in financial trouble. Moreover, it is not known whether the government’s idea will come into force this year or next year. In 2024, social security contributions (pension, disability, accident, sickness and Labor Fund) are approximately PLN 1,600 per month.

The draft law on “ZUS holidays” states that “the institution of contribution holidays will be the answer to the growing public law burden on entrepreneurs. It provides that every entrepreneur running a sole proprietorship may inform the Social Insurance Institution about his or her intention not to be subject to compulsory social insurance, as well as on non-payment of contributions to the Labor Fund and the Solidarity Fund for up to 3 calendar months during a calendar year. After the period (or periods) of non-submission, re-coverage by compulsory social insurance will take place automatically and will not require a separate notification.

The government will take care of “holiday for entrepreneurs”

On Tuesday, January 9, the Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Policy will present information on the direction and schedule of legislative work implementing the payment of sickness benefits by ZUS for employees from the first day of absence, and the Ministry of Development and Technology – on the scope and schedule of legislative work implementing the so-called leave for entrepreneurs.

The Chancellery of the Prime Minister will deal with the draft regulation amending the regulation on detailed rules for maintaining, using and making available the national register of the official territorial division of the country and the related obligations of government administration bodies and local government units (RD2).