The promotion at Rossmann caused a storm on the Internet. The network comments

Rossmann organized a promotional campaign in which you could win bags of cosmetic products. To take part in the campaign, you had to meet two simple conditions.

Those interested had to buy any cosmetic with the Unique Product label. It was also necessary to scan the store application. Thanks to this, at the checkout you could pick up a beauty bag, i.e. a bag with randomly selected cosmetics, containing: a facial massager, a headband and one random product, e.g. facial mist or eye patches.

According to Gazeta.pl, opinions appeared on social media that the rules of the promotion were unclear, which meant that some customers received more than one gift. The point is that Rossmann did not introduce a limit on the number of bags per customer, so there were people who bought each product marked with a special label on a separate receipt. This means that the customer was entitled to as many surprise bags as receipts.

“The girl in front of me got six bags. She took everything on a separate receipt, but the bag wasn’t enough for me,” wrote one of the Internet users on TikTok. “Unfortunately, some people took 15 and it was not enough for me,” added another Internet user.

The website reports that some people see this as a chance to make money and sell the bags they receive online for high prices.

The case gained so much attention on social media that the company decided to comment on the action. “Our promotion was intended for everyone who bought one of the Unique Products. We prepared 200,000 bags to promote the Unique Products. We did not limit the gifts because our goal was to promote various Unique Products that were in the bags: apart from the two regular products, We placed products from various categories in the bags,” we read in a statement sent to the Onet editorial office. The network added that it does not plan to extend the campaign for now.

