The promotion at Rossmann caused controversy. The network responds

To get bag with a surpriseyou had to buy in Rossmann suitable products. You could pick up a gift at the checkout – the customer received a bag containing: a pink headband, a facial massager and one random cosmetic.

There were opinions on social media that due to unfair promotion rules, not everyone could get gifts. According to many Internet users, Rossmann should limit the number of surprise bags issued per customer.

When each promotional product was purchased with a separate receipt, you were entitled to as many gifts as there were receipts. And this is what customers and Internet users did not like. Moreover, information has already appeared on the Internet that customers are selling free bags with all their contents at online auctions – writes Onet.

What does Rossmann say about this? “We prepared 200,000 bags to promote Unique Products. We did not limit the gifts because our goal was to promote various Unique Products that were in the bags: apart from two regular products, we placed products from various categories in the bags,” we read in a statement sent to the editorial office Onet through the Rossmann chain of stores.

“As with many campaigns of this type, the promotion was valid until the bags were exhausted. We do not plan to extend the campaign for now,” we read further.