The propaganda: “Russia’s borders end nowhere” | The world

#propaganda #Russias #borders #world

Vladimir Putin.

Photo: GAVRIIL GRIGOROV / AP TT NEWS AGENCY

It is the BBC’s correspondent Steve Rosenberg who drew attention to the sign.

“This morning an electronic sign on the way to work displays this Putin quote: ‘Russia’s borders don’t end anywhere'”he writes a post on X.

Photo:

The joke on TV – several years ago

The president has previously uttered the quote, but in a completely different context. In November 2016, he said it jokingly after asking a young boy where Russia’s borders end during a televised awards show for geography students.

The boy replied “by the Bering Strait”, to which the answer was that they “don’t stop anywhere”.

– That was a joke, Putin continued, as reported by the BBC.

After the president’s joke in 2016, “Russia’s border” trended as a search term on Twitter at the time, on day X.

One who has now noticed the sign shown in the post from Steve Rosenberg is Sweden’s former Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Carl Bildt. In a post on X, he writes:

“The wise ancient Greeks called it hubris – and they knew how it always ended.”