The propaganda: “Russia’s borders end nowhere” | The world

#propaganda #Russias #borders #world

Vladimir Putin.

Photo: GAVRIIL GRIGOROV / AP TT NEWS AGENCY

It is the BBC’s correspondent Steve Rosenberg who drew attention to the sign.

“This morning an electronic sign on the way to work displays this Putin quote: ‘Russia’s borders don’t end anywhere'”he writes a post on X.

Photo:

The joke on TV – several years ago

The president has previously uttered the quote, but in a completely different context. In November 2016, he said it jokingly after asking a young boy where Russia’s borders end during a televised awards show for geography students.

The boy replied “by the Bering Strait”, to which the answer was that they “don’t stop anywhere”.

– That was a joke, Putin continued, as reported by the BBC.

After the president’s joke in 2016, “Russia’s border” trended as a search term on Twitter at the time, on day X.

One who has now noticed the sign shown in the post from Steve Rosenberg is Sweden’s former Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Carl Bildt. In a post on X, he writes:

“The wise ancient Greeks called it hubris – and they knew how it always ended.”

Also Read:  Two inmates escape from prison: men are considered highly dangerous

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

FIFA published a list of 961 teams that cannot register players and 3 Peruvian clubs appear | Sports
FIFA published a list of 961 teams that cannot register players and 3 Peruvian clubs appear | Sports
Posted on
The new Ministry of Health structure
The new Ministry of Health structure
Posted on
Volcano Erupts in Iceland, Lava Burns Houses
Volcano Erupts in Iceland, Lava Burns Houses
Posted on
Doctor reveals the food capable of relieving heartburn in minutes
Doctor reveals the food capable of relieving heartburn in minutes
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News