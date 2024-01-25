The properties of ashwagandha and turmeric, the fashionable complements of Ayurveda medicine

#properties #ashwagandha #turmeric #fashionable #complements #Ayurveda #medicine

More than 4,000 years ago, a complete system of traditional medicine was born in India that, in its essence, remains to this day. He ayurveda, or “science of life,” combines the use of plants, proper nutrition, purification and a positive lifestyle to, according to tradition, restore balance within the body. Naturally, this type of holistic medicine has evolved and adapted to the Western world with a whole line of products based on these principles, but, above all, on its combinations of herbs and diets.

One of the treasures of Ayurveda medicine is ashwagandha, a small evergreen shrub that grows in India, the Middle East, and parts of Africa. Ashwagandha is associated with a wide range of health benefits, and although its effects have not been studied thoroughly, studies that have been conducted suggest benefits when it comes to reduce stress, anxiety and fatigue, as well as to improve sleep quality in people with insomnia, due to its possible adaptogenic properties. Also known as “winter cherry” for its bright red fruit, it is also credited with the potential to improve brain function and help relieve anxiety in people with bipolar disorder.

These adaptogenic benefits of the plant make it a solution to help maintain balance in situations of stress and tension, omnipresent in the daily routine. This situation can affect mental health, and may also have physical consequences in the form of fatigue, irritability and sleeping problems. In Spain, seven out of ten workers experience emotions related to work stress at least once a week, according to the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN). Ashwagandha supplements contain extracts made from the roots of the plant or the roots and leaves.

But also the turmeric It is used in traditional Asian medicine to treat a wide range of conditions. The spice contains a substance called curcumin, which is obtained from the underground stem of ‘Curcuma longa’, an East Indian plant. This culinary treasure is associated with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant properties, and even benefits for digestive health. Although no definitive conclusions can be drawn nor should it be considered a ‘superfood’, it does have the potential to reduce inflammation.

Product range

Phytotherapy companies such as Arkopharma, which markets products formulated with active ingredients of natural origin, have wanted to take advantage of the properties of these ancient ingredients in a format of Single-plant ‘gummy’, that is, in the form of candies or gummies. The Arkogummies de ashwagandhaOn the one hand, they are an effective supplement when it comes to reducing the feeling of anxiety or distress, thanks to their ability to reduce Cortisol levels and their anxiolytic properties.

While the Turmeric Arkogummies They try to be an easy ally to incorporate in the search for joint well-being. These single-plant ‘gummies’ concentrate the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric to seek relief for joints and muscles. In fact, joint pain affects a high percentage of the population. In the last year, a study carried out by Vanir reveals that almost 70 percent of Spaniards between 35 and 65 years old have experienced joint pain.

