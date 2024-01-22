The ProPhySICe lab, innovation to fight Alzheimer’s

#ProPhySICe #lab #innovation #fight #Alzheimers

ProPhySICe: A collaboration combining public and private supported by the ANR

The MICALIS institute (MICrobiology of FOOD for Health) belonging to INRAE ​​plays an important role in the study of the intestinal microbiota, which is why the LabCom ProPhySICe project is taking place there. ProPhySICe is the acronym for Probiotics and Phytonutrients for the health of the Gut-Brain axis.

During this project, the institute is in collaboration with the company PiLeJe. This French company with more than 700 employees manufactures and distributes solutions based on microbiotic strains, micronutrition and phytonutrition solutions. PiLeJe also owns an industrial group, PiLeJe Industrie, which designs and develops ingredients and galenics based on plants, microbiotic strains or micronutrients.

The public-private partnership between INRAE ​​and PiLeJe is financially supported by the National Research Agency (ANR). The aid amounts to 363,000 euros for this project which should last 4 and a half years.

Alzheimer’s: the number of patients could double every 20 years

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease. It is the most common cause of age-related dementia with more than 60% of cases. It affects more than 35 million people worldwide, including one million in France. According to the WHO, these numbers are expected to almost double every 20 years. To date, there is no curative treatment. The objective of LabCom ProPhySICe is therefore to delay the health consequences and improve the quality of life of patients suffering from the disease.

Innovation at the heart of the project

In order to develop a health solution for Alzheimer’s patients, ProPhySICe will proceed in four steps:

Identify plant extracts and probiotic strains of interest in Alzheimer’s disease.

Select candidates that exhibit a modulatory effect on the gut-brain axis for Alzheimer’s disease.

Evaluate the effectiveness of candidates in vitro then in vivo.

Develop solutions on an industrial and clinical scale.

The evaluation of candidates will be carried out partly in vitro using organoids, miniature reconstructions of human organs. These organoids are developed from stem cells which can proliferate and differentiate into any type of cell (neuronal, muscular, hepatic, etc.). The use of these organoids makes it possible to reduce the use of animals in the experimental phase of research.

The LabCam ProPhySICe project could therefore greatly help people suffering from Alzheimer’s in the medium term, a collaborative and promising initiative to follow.

