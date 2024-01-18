The prosecutor investigating the Ecuadorian TV siege was shot

#prosecutor #investigating #Ecuadorian #siege #shot

January 18, 2024 – 11:07 a.m

Ecuadorian prosecutor César Suárez was shot dead in the city of Guayaquil, reports BBC News, citing the country’s attorney general’s office. In a South American country plunged into the chaos of gang wars, masked gunmen seized a television last week, and Suárez investigated this case. According to the BBC, it is not clear whether the investigation has anything to do with the killing of Suarez.

During last week’s incident, gunmen broke into the TV studio of TC and threatened the channel’s staff with rifles and pistols during a live broadcast. Journalist Jose Luis Calderon’s plea to one of the gunmen also made the world press. The attackers shot a cameraman in the leg and broke the arm of another worker.

The prosecutor investigating the case was shot in his car on his way to his office. The local media also showed pictures of the bullet-riddled car. A day before his death, Suárez gave an interview to the newspaper El Universo, saying that he did not receive police protection despite the fact that he had already interrogated 13 attackers.

Photo: Stringer / AFP or licensors

In Ecuador, all hell broke loose after the escape of a gang leader, although one of the candidates in last year’s presidential election was already killed by a criminal gang. President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency, mass prisoner escapes took place, and many law enforcement officers were kidnapped. The state declared 22 drug gangs as terrorist organizations and deployed the army. We wrote more about the situation in this article.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners