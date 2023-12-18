The prosecutors changed their mind in the case of the man who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl, who in the meantime gave birth

#prosecutors #changed #mind #case #man #allegedly #raped #12yearold #girl #gave #birth

The man from Bihor county detained for raping the 12-year-old girl of his concubine, who was allowed to go home by the prosecutors, claiming that he was waiting for expert evidence that the girl did not give her consent to have sexual relations, was in the he was arrested for 30 days, according to Bihoreanul.

Suspect detainedPhoto: DreamsTime

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Marghita Court changed their minds after the local publication revealed that they refused to pre-arrest the alleged rapist of the 12-year-old girl.

The man was presented, however, before the judge of rights and freedoms who issued a preventive arrest warrant on his behalf for 30 days.

The man asked the court to be placed under house arrest or judicial control, requests that were rejected.

He can challenge the measure of preventive detention ordered by the Marghita Court at the Bihor Court.

Bihorreported last week that a man detained for raping his concubine’s 12-year-old daughter was allowed to go home by the prosecutors of the Marghita Prosecutor’s Office, who did not request his arrest on the grounds that they were waiting for expert evidence that the girl did not consent to to have sexual relations with the man.

The local publication wrote that this case was reported to him by sources from Spinuş commune, where the 12-year-old girl lives with her mother, her twin brother and a sister, in the house of her mother’s concubine.

“The saleswomen at the village store saw, in the spring, that her belly was growing and they notified the social worker from the City Hall. At school, the little girl was called to tell what happened, but she didn’t want to say anything. She was taken to the hospital, there it was determined that she was five months pregnant and the Police was notified,” said the source quoted by Bihoreanul.

Hearing the policeman from the commune, the girl’s stepfather denied. Meanwhile, the girl gave birth.

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Marghita Court was informed about this case since the summer, and on Thursday, when the prosecutors received the results of the DNA test, the man was detained for 24 hours and put under criminal investigation for sexual intercourse with a minor, not for rape, writes Bihoreanul. On Friday, the man was released.

“Until we have black and white proof that the girl did not give her consent for the sexual act, it is not appropriate to request preventive measures (…) DGASPC was notified. The girl and her child were taken and are in a reception center for abused minors”, he told Bihoreanul. prosecutor Alexandru Lup, spokesperson of the Marghita Prosecutor’s Office.

Asked if the decision to release the man was related to the protest in the court, the representative of the Prosecutor’s Office said: “We can also take this into account (…) We are going to do that expertise and, depending on the result, we will request preventive measures “. (Photo: Dreamstime.com)