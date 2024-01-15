The prosecutor’s office started a criminal prosecution – News

#prosecutors #office #started #criminal #prosecution #News

Updated at 3:38 p.m

The Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Andrej Danko, crashed into a traffic light last week and left the scene of the traffic accident. On Sunday (January 14), the head of the SNS emphasized that he was not under the influence of alcohol and passed a breathalyzer test.

The police reported today that they did not perform a breathalyzer test on Andrej Danko until 2:30 p.m., i.e. 15 hours after the accident.

“The police officers of the Regional Traffic Inspectorate in Bratislava managed to clarify the matter only on Friday (January 12, 2024) at 2:30 p.m., when he was questioned and subjected to a breathalyzer test with a negative result,” the police said on social media. networks.

They started criminal proceedings

The prosecutor’s office announced today that it has initiated criminal proceedings in connection with the traffic accident.

“In the case, by the resolution of the prosecutor of the Bratislava IV District Prosecutor’s Office dated 12/01/2023, a criminal prosecution was initiated for the offense of damaging and endangering the operation of a generally beneficial facility pursuant to § 288 of the Criminal Code. Due to the stage of the criminal proceedings, he will not provide more detailed information in order not to defeat the purpose of the criminal proceedings,” explained the spokesman of the Bratislava Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Patrik Hujsa.

According to Section 288 of the Criminal Code, a person who negligently endangers the operation of a generally beneficial facility according to Section 286, with the exception of a vertical prohibitory or command traffic sign, shall be punished by imprisonment for up to six months.

The General Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday (January 12), the day when the news about the incident of the head of the SNS circulated in Slovakia, that the traffic accident would be investigated as a misdemeanor.

Discarded registration number and oil stain

The accident happened on Thursday (January 11) shortly before midnight in the Dúbravka district of Bratislava. According to the Startitup.sk portal, the car is owned by the Slovak National Party. At the scene of the accident, he lost his registration number, and this is also how the police tracked down Andrej Danek. There was an oil slick in front of his garage.

“After the arrival of the traffic police patrol, neither the driver nor the motor vehicle were at the scene (of the accident, editor’s note). For this reason, at the time the police patrol arrived at the scene, it was not clear who was involved, and it was also not possible to perform a breath test to determine the presence of alcohol in the driver’s breath,” said Bratislava police spokesman Michal Szeiff.

In the RTVS program on Sunday (January 14), Andrej Danko defended himself that he left the scene of the accident because he was badly injured and needed treatment. He emphasized that he was not under the influence of alcohol and passed a breathalyzer test.

“Yes, I blew with a zero result. I wasn’t drunk. I didn’t crash drunk. I left the place because I was injured,” he said. On the morning of the accident, when asked by TV JOJ, he said that he was not injured at all. “No, no, nothing, I also left with the car fine,” he answered the editor’s question if something had happened to him.

