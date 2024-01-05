The protagonist of Cobra 11 lost his life together with his children

Actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters lost their lives when their small plane crashed off the coast of the Caribbean island of Bequia, reports origo.hu based on NBC News.

The owner and pilot of the plane also died in the accident.

The death of the 51-year-old actor and his children was reported by the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Constabulary. The plane had reportedly taken off from Bequia, a tiny island in the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and was en route to Saint Lucia, 65 miles to the north, when the tragedy occurred.

The Coast Guard found four bodies. It is not yet known what exactly happened.

The actor appeared in Speed ​​Racer, Mysterious Truths, The Eighth Sense, The Mountain Doctor, Two Men, One Case, Sliders, and Cobra 11 in 28 episodes.

