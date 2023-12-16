The protection of albinos is progressing

The albinos association impatiently awaited this bill

Bill No. 001-2023/PL, relating to the protection of people with albinism, was adopted without amendment in the National Assembly last Thursday. This is a bill from MP Jean Nicolas Randriana-solo, elected in the Betroka district. People with this condition live in fear, and have been impatiently awaiting the adoption of this bill for a long time. This proposal includes ensuring social protection for albinos by the government. The law in question punishes anyone who marginalizes albinos. Note that this marginalization of albinos is a reality observed within society itself, in schools as well as in the world of work.

The increase in cases of kidnapping of people with albinism since last year is very worrying. And this is one of the reasons for the proposal of this law by MP Jean Nicolas Randrianasolo. “The government has a duty to protect all people under Article 8 of Human Rights,” confirms the MP.

The requests from the association of people with albinism are numerous. They include, in particular, the request to include in the Dina sanctions for perpetrators of kidnapping of albinos. Create a care center for albinos. Strengthen awareness and training at the community level, with the participation of the “Olobe”. Apply inclusive education. Introduce civic education and human rights into the school curriculum. Implement a national policy to protect albinos.

Miora Raharisolo