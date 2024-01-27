The protest of farmers from Timisoara ends, although they had authorization until January 29. The tractors, removed from the city center

#protest #farmers #Timisoara #ends #authorization #January #tractors #removed #city #center

Date of update: 26/01/2024 21:36 Date of publication: 26/01/2024 21:35

The farmers announced that they are stopping the protest, after the Government decided to adopt a series of measures aimed at them.

The farmers who took their tractors to the Modex parking lot in the center of Timişoara, announced that they will end the demonstration and that they will remove their machines from the city, the parking lot will be able to be occupied by drivers from Saturday. The farmers stop the protest, although the mayor Dominic Fritz announced that he will extend the period until which they can protest.

Just one day ago, the mayor of Timişoara, Dominic Fritz, announced that the Timişoara City Hall approved the extension of the deadline until which farmers can protest in the center of Timişoara, in the Modex parking lot near Piaţa Victoriei. If initially they had a notice of protest until January 24, Timişoara City Hall decided to extend it until January 29, 2024.

Friday evening, however, the farmers announced that they are stopping the protest, after the Government decided to adopt a series of measures aimed at them.

The farmers’ protest began in Timisoara in the evening of January 18, when more than 20 machines were brought from the Livezile, Tomnatic, Voiteg and Sânandrei localities, from Timiş, according to News.ro.

They were positioned in the parking lot in the center of the city so as not to confuse possible interventions by firemen, ambulances or the police.

Editor: Liviu Cojan

Download the Digi24 app and find out the most important news of the day