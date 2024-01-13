The protest of transporters and farmers continues. Farmers threaten to block the Capital belt

#protest #transporters #farmers #continues #Farmers #threaten #block #Capital #belt

Transporters and farmers continue their protests, for the third consecutive day, at the entrances to Bucharest, where the police and gendarmes have made filters and do not allow them access to the city.

Gallery photo

Farmers do not have authorization to demonstrate in Piața Victoriei. Thursday evening, trucks and agricultural machinery blocked traffic in Chiajna commune.

Dissatisfied that they pay too high taxes, that the RCA policies are too expensive, and the freight transport vehicles spend a lot of time in customs, the farmers wanted to go with all their machinery to protest in front of the Government.

Because the protesters who came with the agricultural machinery were not allowed to enter the Capital, the crews from the Traffic Police formed a real blockade and did not allow anyone to pass the police cars, but especially the gendarmes, because the policemen enlisted the help of their ministry colleagues to make sure things don’t get out of hand.

The Prefect of the Capital also appeared in the midst of the protesters. However, the farmers refused to talk with him until they were given a clear path to the Government headquarters.

Read also

Dănuț Andruș, farmer: “For over six months, we have put demands on the table of the Government, of the ministries, and the ministers say they don’t know our demands. It is abnormal what is happening. 30,000 farmers in Romania are bankrupt”.

Farmers and transporters threaten that if they are not allowed to move towards Piața Victoriei they will block the Capital belt.

Farmer: “We are determined to continue the protest until we see a change from them.”

Negotiations with the Government

Five transporters and five farmers are in talks with Prime Minister Ciolacu, after the Prefect of the Capital convinced them to come and express their grievances. Farmers and transporters are complaining about the conditions they are facing lately, from the costs they have to bear for fuel, RCA insurances, for the time lost at the border, but especially for those subsidies that come late and are anyway very small.

These are the grievances that the protesters are trying to bring to the attention of the Chief Executive and for which they are protesting for the third consecutive day.

Until one another, those who had been protesting since the morning, both on DN2 in Afumați and on the Ring Road, at one point started to go out with agricultural machinery and trucks on the Ring Road of the Capital. However, there are signs that they are returning to regroup in Afumați and, most likely, depending on what will be decided in the Government, they will decide whether or not they will stay there to continue protesting or will retreat to their homes . Especially since many of these protesters have already been on the road for three days and want good news, not just promises.

They want their lives to be a little better, and the businesses they work for every day, whether we’re talking about the transportation of goods, or whether we’re talking about agriculture, to finally be rewarded the way they want and above all, not to have neither they nor their families suffer.

Source: Pro TV

Publication date: 12-01-2024 18:28