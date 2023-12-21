The PSD mayor of a commune in Botoșani, pre-arrested after allegedly taking a 2,000 euro bribe for hiring a person as a medical assistant at the Podriga Neuropsychiatry Sanatorium

#PSD #mayor #commune #Botoșani #prearrested #allegedly #euro #bribe #hiring #person #medical #assistant #Podriga #Neuropsychiatry #Sanatorium

UPDATE: The Suceava court ordered the arrest for 30 days of the mayor of Drăguşeni commune in Botoşani county, Eugen Nechita, accused of influence peddling, reports Agerpres.

The magistrates of the Suceava Court accepted the proposal of the National Anticorruption Directorate – Suceava Territorial Service regarding the preventive arrest of Eugen Nechita, issuing an arrest warrant valid until January 19, 2024.

“Rejects, as unfounded, the exception of the nullity of the report of the National Anticorruption Directorate – Suceava Territorial Service regarding the proposal for preventive arrest of the defendant Nechita Eugen, exception invoked by the defendant through the defense counsel. Based on art. 226 Criminal Procedure Code, admits the proposal of the National Anticorruption Directorate – Suceava Territorial Service regarding the preventive arrest of the defendant NECHITA Eugen. Pursuant to art. 226 Criminal Procedure Code, art. 202 para. 1, 2, 3 and 4 lit. e) Criminal procedure code related to art. 223 para. 2 of the Criminal Procedure Code, orders the preventive arrest for a period of 30 days, starting from 21.12.2023 until 19.01.2024, inclusive, of the defendant Nechita Eugen, for committing the crime of influence peddling, provided for by art. 291 para. 1 Criminal Code related to art. 6 of Law no. 78/2000. Orders the issuance of the preventive arrest warrant in the name of the defendant Nechita Eugen. Rejects the request to take a lighter preventive measure formulated by the defendant, through the defense attorney, as unfounded,” the court’s decision states.

The sentence of the Suceava Court can be contested within 48 hours of the pronouncement.

The original news: The mayor of Drăgușeni commune, Botoșani county, Eugen Nechita (PSD), was detained by DNA prosecutors, being accused of receiving a 2,000 euro bribe for hiring a person as a medical assistant at the Podriga Neuropsychiatry Sanatorium.

The DNA press release:

In the case publicized through communiqués 1148/VIII/3 of December 13, 2023 and 1150/VIII/3 of December 14, 2023, the prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate – Suceava Territorial Service ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings and the detention, starting from December 20, 2023, of the defendant:

NECHITA EUGEN, mayor of Drăgușeni commune, Botoșani county, for committing the crime of influence peddling.

In the order of the prosecutors, it is stated that, in the case, there are data and evidence that outline the following state of facts:

In the course of 2020, the defendant Nechita Eugen allegedly claimed and received from two people the sum of 2,000 euros, in order to exercise the influence he claimed to have on some decisive factors in the management of the Podriga Neuropsychiatry Sanatorium , Botoșani county, for them to order the employment of a relative of the respective persons as a medical assistant.

The promise made by the defendant would no longer have been fulfilled, as the respective position was occupied, through a transfer, by another person.

The defendant Nechita Eugen was informed of the procedural quality and the accusations, in accordance with the provisions of art. 309 Criminal Procedure Code.

On December 21, 2023, the defendant is to be presented to the Suceava Court with a proposal for preventive arrest for 30 days.

In this case, the prosecutors benefit from the support of the General Anticorruption Directorate.

We make it clear that the initiation of the criminal action is a stage of the criminal process regulated by the Code of Criminal Procedure, with the aim of creating the procedural framework for the administration of evidence, an activity that cannot, under any circumstances, defeat the principle of the presumption of innocence.

We note that this communication was drawn up in accordance with art. 28 para. 4 of the Good Practices Guide regarding the relationship between the judicial system and mass media, approved by the Plenary Decision of the Superior Council of the Magistracy no. 197/2019.