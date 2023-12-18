The PSD-PNL government has introduced tough rules for micro-enterprises: One person can own only one micro-enterprise / Additional conditioning for the ceiling of 500,000 euros / Elimination of a facility for Horeca

#PSDPNL #government #introduced #tough #rules #microenterprises #person #microenterprise #Additional #conditioning #ceiling #euros #Elimination #facility #Horeca

The specialized publication Avocatnet.ro shows that the emergency ordinance 115 adopted by the government and published on Friday night in the Official Gazette, without having been discussed with the business environment, introduces new harsh conditions for micro-enterprises.

Here are the main measures:

1. An additional condition to be micro (art. LIII, point 29, 38, 42 of the new ordinance). The list of conditions of the micro regime is supplemented by one regarding the timely submission of annual financial statements (where this obligation exists) for the previous fiscal year. The transition to profit tax is made from the quarter in which the condition is not met for the previous fiscal year. For the application of the micro regime in 2024, the balance sheets for 2023 must be submitted by 31 March 2024 (ie about two months earlier than usual).

2. Additional conditioning when calculating the ceiling of 500,000 euros (art. LIII, points 30, 39). It is stipulated that the limit regarding the realized incomes is checked taking into account both the incomes made by the micro-firm and the incomes of the enterprises related to it (according to the provisions of Law 346/2004).

3. The limit for the number of owned micro-enterprises, low (art. LIII, point 28, 33, 40). An associate/shareholder may hold, directly or indirectly, more than 25% of the value/number of participation titles or voting rights in only one micro-firm. Now, the rule is that an associate/shareholder can have holdings of more than 25% in no more than three micro-firms. Thus, in the case of ownership of more than 25% in two or three micro-firms, by March 31 of the following year it must be decided which of them remains subject to the micro-tax, while the rest will pass to the profit tax.

Also Read:  Miss Angola Internacional wants to develop social projects in Dubai -

4. The exception that allows HoReCa companies to apply the micro tax, disregarding the conditions of the regime and the mixed tax, disappears (art. LIII, point 31, 34, 36). That exception allowed HoReCa companies formerly paying specific tax to opt for the micro tax from January 1, 2023 and to remain there regardless of whether or not they meet the conditions of the regime. The provisions regarding the mixed tax (micro tax for income from HoReCa activity plus profit tax for income from other activities) are eliminated. At the same time, for HoReCa companies that apply the micro tax until December 31, 2023, the rule of applying the regime only once during its existence is introduced, the rule applying after the reference point of January 1, 2024.

We remind you that Emergency Ordinance 115/2023, published Friday night in the Official Gazette, postpones the reorganization of public institutions by half a year, that is, the measure that the PSD-PNL government said would bring the biggest budget savings. Postponing the reorganization of the budgets until after the European Parliament elections means that the private sector is the only one seriously affected by the austerity measures: tax increases, the introduction of new taxes and the elimination of some tax facilities.

Read the whole article on AvocatNet.ro

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

After 5 surgeries, doctor who survived attack in Rio talks about recovery ‘a long process’
After 5 surgeries, doctor who survived attack in Rio talks about recovery ‘a long process’
Posted on
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Posted on
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
Posted on
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News