The PSOE denounces that 7 out of every 10 family medicine contracts in Soria in 2023 did not exceed 2 days

#PSOE #denounces #family #medicine #contracts #Soria #exceed #days

According to the data provided by the socialist attorney for Soria, in other specialties “1 in 4 do not make it per month.” He disgraces the Junta de Castilla y León for blaming health problems in the province on a lack of specialists and focuses on the name “hospital emergency doctor.”

7 out of every 10 contracts a primary care doctors in Soria formalized between January 1 and October 25, 2023 they would not have exceeded 2 days. This was stated this morning by the socialist attorney for Soria, Ángel Hernández, according to the data transferred by the Minister of Health of Castilla y León. During this period of time, 548 contractsof which 133 have started and finished on the same day y 258 have lasted between one and two. 85% did not exceed 3 days. They would have only lasted for more than 3 months 27 contracts. In other specialties It has been realized 83 contracts and in this case “1 in 4 don’t make it a month”.

“And then the Board says that there are no doctors, could it be that they make precarious contracts “And that’s why they don’t stay in the province of Soria?” Hernández said. In addition, he accused the territorial delegate of the Board in Soria, Yolanda de Gregorio, of “return to to lie“, putting the focus on the Virgen del Mirón day center: “the delegate said that it had to be closed because there were no specialists, neither psychologists nor psychiatrists.” However, she has highlighted that a clinical psychologist and a psychiatrist They were working in Soria with a temporal contract between March 27 and April 19 and February 1 and 26 respectively. “Why weren’t these two professionals hired for longer to keep the day center open?” she denounced.

The socialist representative has also warned about a “new category” which has been repeated in 22 contracts: hospital emergency doctor. He has highlighted that, since it is not a specialty as such, will present a parliamentary question to try to find out if he has been employed to hire “doctors without specialty as some union has denounced in recent months”.

He regretted that the Board “precarious contracts year after year”, with figures similar to those of previous years having been repeated in 2023. On the other hand, he has stated that he does not know if they have gone chaining temporary contracts to the same professionals due to the format in which the data was delivered. He has criticized the fact that doctors are being dispensed with from health centers and “they are trying cover all positions with area doctors” that continually change their destination, generating “confusion” in the patient and eliminating the “complicity” that is usually generated with the family doctor.

Use of masks in residences

Furthermore, he has accused the Executive of “misrule“because of the different positions defended last week by the Chairman and the health advisor regarding the mandatory use of masks in certain spaces. “Mañueco uses health as battering ram against the Government of Spain“, he denounced, considering that the president of the Board has made Castilla y León available to the interests of Alberto Núñez Feijóo.