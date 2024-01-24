The PSOE unveils its neighborhood policy: The Saharan question avoided

Spanish media close to the Polisario deplored this absence. The latter is part of a process, initiated the day after the announcement, on March 18, 2022, of Pedro Sánchez’s support for the Moroccan autonomy plan in the Sahara. THE PSOE has, moreover, immediately published a document intended for its base, where “the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination”, “the organization of a referendum” et “the expansion of MINURSO’s mandate to monitor human rights in Western Sahara”, were evaded. This demand was included in the PSOE electoral program for the early legislative elections of November 10, 2019, while the Socialists led the government.

A few days ago, the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated on its website that on “On the question of Western Sahara, Spain is in favor of a mutually acceptable political solution, within the framework of the United Nations Charter and Security Council resolutions. Spain supports the work of the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General and maintains its humanitarian commitment to the population of the Sahrawi refugee camps, positioning itself as the first bilateral donor. To the great dismay of the Polisario and the Algerian media, the passage does not mention the “right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination”.

The new document, on the other hand, emphasized that “Relations with North Africa will always be a priority for Spain. The historical relationship between Spain and our immediate neighbors in the southern Mediterranean far transcends geography. With Morocco, a new chapter has opened in the bilateral relationship and we must work to continue to consolidate it.” Algeria has not been forgotten. “Spain will always do everything possible to maintain the best relations with Algeria, a brother people and strategic partner”we read in the text of the Spanish socialists.

