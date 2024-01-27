The PSP’s forgotten feature still works 16 years later

#PSPs #forgotten #feature #works #years

Even though this handheld console turns 20 years old this year, a long-forgotten PlayStation Portable feature surprisingly still works on it.

It’s been nearly two decades since the PSP was released, but the GPS app surprisingly still works. Nostalgic PSP fans may not even remember that the handheld had a navigation feature, as it never really became widespread and mainstream. Between smartphones and in-car navigation apps, stand-alone GPS devices are starting to feel like a thing of the past, especially when connected to a game console from several generations ago.

Even though Sony is no longer involved in the handheld game market, with the exception of the recently released PlayStation Portal, the PSP is a fondly remembered console that has proven to be a commercial success. Although the PSP didn’t sell nearly as well as the Nintendo DS line of consoles, the PlayStation handheld proved there was a market for higher-powered, portable gaming devices. However, its successor, the PS Vita, never found its audience, leading to Sony more or less giving up on the handheld gaming market.

Retro gaming fans aside, it looks like the PSP still has a handy function as a GPS device in 2024. The Instagram account real_rodeo shared an image of a PSP that doubles as a GPS on a car’s dashboard, claiming that the app still works.

When Sony launched the PSP, the tech company promoted the portable as an all-in-one media device. In addition to serving as a GPS, the PSP also played music, movies, and TV episodes. Because the technology was a bit late in the US, and because it required an expensive accessory, the PSP’s navigation function never really caught on. Despite all this, thanks to the PSP’s excellent first-party game library, the portable console was a must-have for PlayStation fans at the time.

Along with forgotten apps, a PSP title will soon resurface. Persona 3, which was technically a PS2 game first, is getting the full remake treatment from developer Atlus. However, Persona 3: Reload isn’t limited to PlayStation hardware this time around. Persona 3: Reload is one of the four games confirmed for Game Pass back in February.

There are also rumors that a classic PSP franchise may return in the person of Patapon. Although footage of Patapon appeared in one of Sony’s trailers at CES 2024, it is not yet known what the return of the fan-favorite franchise might look like.

