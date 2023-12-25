The psychologist answered, what is better – to tell the truth to children about Santa Claus or not? | Life

#psychologist #answered #truth #children #Santa #Claus #Life

The children growing up in her family are primary school children. The eldest son, who attends the third grade, had already started doubting last year whether the red-coated grandfather really puts the presents under the Christmas tree.

“Doubts arose when a girl came to study in the class, whose family had a strict position – not to lie to the child about all kinds of fairies, grandfathers, gnomes. Dwarfs also “came” to our house at that time. Throughout Advent, they brought letters and gifts to both children. When my son started asking questions, ar I didn’t write here why he didn’t receive some gifts before, even though he wrote in the letter to Santa ClausI realized that it was time for “that” conversation,” said the woman.

123RF.com photo/Santa Claus in Rovaniemi, Finland

She had a frank talk with her eldest son that time and agreed that she would not reveal the truth to her brother, who still believed in Santa Claus and gnomes.

“I understand that sooner or later this time had to come, but it’s a bit angry that it’s so early. I don’t really understand parents who consciously choose to explain that Santa Claus is a fictional character. In my opinion, it is difficult for such children in an educational institution. After all, “trees” are held, where Santa Claus comes with gifts. A home is a home, but the child does not only spend time there. It seems to me that it is much simpler and more useful for a child to create a beautiful fairy tale as long as he wants to believe in it”, the mother of two boys shared her opinion.

Helps bring the whole family together and spend time meaningfully

“Dwarves, elves, tasks, gifts bring joy to the whole family. It’s a different kind of waiting for the holidays together. In addition, when preparing tasks and gifts, parents have the opportunity to be creative children. At that time, it gives a different meaning to Advent for children – they understand that it is a warm, calm and good time”, – Vitalija Mikutaitienė, a psychologist at the Training and Psychological Counseling Center (MPKC), said about the tradition of Advent calendars starting on the first Sunday of December in the family.

Personal photo/Vitalija Mikulaitienė

According to her, such traditions help maintain emotional balance and strengthen family relationships.

“This time is dark, gloomy. We stay at home more, the evenings are longer. Games like this help bring the family together. It is not the case that children are to themselves and parents are to themselves. A child needs that togetherness, faith, feeling that “I care about someone”. So, it’s beneficial for various reasons,” said the mental health specialist.

According to her, parents should notice that after returning from school or kindergarten, tired children feel much better if they receive parental attention. And this is easier to do when there are pre-planned activities. Even the tasks brought by the “gnomes” or “elves” include baking cookies, writing a letter to Santa Claus, and the like.

“When there are surprises, activities, everyone wants and does, you get less angry. This is a rich time together”, said V. Mikutaitienė.

Develops imagination, strengthens confidence

As for the belief in Santa Claus, according to the interviewer, it is important to understand what this tradition brings. “The child understands that there are more people in the world who care about me. Not only close family (mother, father, grandparents), but also someone else. After all, we say that Santa Claus watches children all year round, knows everything about them. This is very important for kindergarteners and elementary school children,” said the psychologist.

Unsplash photo/Walking with Santa Claus

Preschoolers and elementary school children evaluate their behavior in the way others react to it. According to the interlocutor, this is precisely why a child wants to be good, not because he wants to, but because it pays for him. And that’s really not a bad thing.

“Santa Claus who watches, sees, knows, loves children madly and believes that all children are good. They are all rewarded for this. That’s why children try. It doesn’t matter if it’s a gift. He receives not only a gift, but also the knowledge that someone besides his family cares about him”, repeated V. Mikutaitienė.

Don’t be intimidated!

It is true that sometimes adults (parents, educators or teachers) make mistakes when talking about Santa Claus. “One of the most common are threats, for example: “Santa Claus will bring you pine cones, not presents.” Sometimes they also embarrass and frighten the child: “They will speak badly to you…” Therefore, if we already talk to the child about Santa Claus, he should be mentioned only as a good, loving person. He must not pose a threat to the child. If we are already creating a fairy tale miracle, let’s imagine it as fun and entertaining – like an adventure,” advised the psychologist.

According to her, if the parents do not shy away from “scaring” the child with Santa Claus, it should not be surprising that the child will be afraid of this character later.

“Sometimes, parents wonder: “Well, why is the child afraid of Santa Claus?” He hides in fear… It may be that influence. Of course, there can also be a fear of strangers – especially thick-talking, bearded ones. However, if a child has heard such “horror” stories that Grandpa can threaten and punish a naughty person, he will be afraid when Grandpa will say something, even with humor,” said the specialist.

Jonathan Borba / Unsplash photo/A girl writes a letter to Santa Claus

Creativity is taken away from the child

Recently, there has been an increase in the number of families in which parents say that they do not lie to their children and do not make up stories about Santa Claus. According to V. Mikulaitienė, parents behaving in this way deprive their children of faith in the supernatural, mystical and fantastic world too early.

“In childhood, it is natural to fantasize a lot. Children can play, pretend that they are eating, that they have something. They have a very volatile mind and when imagining everything they “see” and “live” as if in reality. So, by “taking away” Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy or the Gnomes from them, we introduce them to the world of adults. It contains only facts, logic: “So, I’m here to buy you gifts, you have to work hard for me.”

This takes away the opportunity to know the magical life and at the same time the ability to fantasize and create playfully. After all, a child, writing a letter to Santa Claus, dreams of gifts… And those dreams can be limitless. Parents can tell a child: “I will buy gifts for such and such an amount, and you choose which ones.” And with Santa Claus, the child can want more – we do not limit his wishes and dreams,” said the psychologist, adding that parents are also more creative, when buying gifts as Santa Claus, not as parents:

“Sometimes we do more because it feels really good to be that Santa and give those presents.”

The interviewer pointed out that belief in miracles, including in Santa Claus, is a very temporary thing. “Kids won’t really believe him until they’re 18. Let’s let them be happy”, advised V. Mikutaitienė.

Another point that makes believing in Santa Claus a good thing is the sense of community. Most children attending kindergartens and primary classes believe in him, so a child who is told at home that there is no Santa Claus will find it difficult to adapt. And maybe even get resistance from your peers.

What to say when in doubt?

Children usually start questioning the story of Santa Claus in elementary school.

“Sometimes the truth comes out if the children find their gifts hidden, or if one of the older children tells. What should parents do? I really liked that rendering, the sense of truth: as long as the child wants to believe, we support his belief, we allow him to believe in Santa Claus and other characters. Sometimes a doubting child rushes to sleep by the Christmas tree. Maybe he already heard in class that Grandpa doesn’t bring presents… Another one directly asks his parents.

I would advise you not to bend the stick and it is better to talk to the child and tell him who Santa Claus is. It can be explained that the child has already grown up and is ready to learn the secret of Santa Claus. And it’s like this: every person can be Santa Claus. That is, he can not only receive gifts, but also give to others, share kindness. It is also joy and happiness to be Santa Claus.

Freepik.com photo/Bitch’s gifts.

You can pretend you were Santa Claus. And to ask whom the child would like to be Santa Claus this year and bring gifts to?”, the psychologist said about revealing the truth.

Such a conversation is a good opportunity to explain to the child that joy is not only given by material gifts, but also by the child’s works, photos, and hugs. In other words, whatever the other person needs at the time.

“Thus, by revealing that secret to a child, we give him the opportunity to become a Grandfather. It is important to let him decide for himself – whether to believe or not. To be with emotions is to allow yourself to be sad, to be angry,” said V. Mikutaitienė.