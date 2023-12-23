The puzzle of the student’s motive for the mass shooting on the Prague campus

#puzzle #students #motive #mass #shooting #Prague #campus

Prague –

The mass shooting that killed 14 people at a university in Prague is still a mystery. The local police are still trying to uncover the perpetrator’s motive for carrying out the mass shooting.

As reported by AFP, Saturday (23/12), the horrific shooting that occurred in the Art Faculty area of ​​Charles University in Prague sparked panic among students who were fleeing the worst shooting attack in the Czech Republic in recent decades.

14 People and Perpetrators Killed

A director named Lenka Hlavkova (49), who is a mother of two, was identified as one of the dead. Apart from that, several other dead victims were identified as a translator and Finnish literature expert named Jan Dlask and a student named Lucie Spindlerova.

Meanwhile, the shooter, said to be a 24-year-old student, reportedly committed suicide after carrying out the action.

So far, it has been reported that 13 people died instantly at the shooting location, and 25 other people were injured. One of the injured victims later died while being treated in hospital, bringing the death toll to 14.

Local police said the perpetrator also injured three people on the street and damaged two cars when he opened fire from a balcony.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan added that a Dutch citizen and two United Arab Emirates citizens were injured in the shooting.

Local police official, Josef Jerabek, said the perpetrator took his own life when the police got closer to him while trying to arrest him after the shooting occurred.

Check out the perpetrator’s motive, which is still a mystery, on the next page.

(white/rfs)