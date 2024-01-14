The quality of the North Korean projectiles sent to Russia is disgraceful – even dangerous for its users

#quality #North #Korean #projectiles #Russia #disgraceful #dangerous #users

Russian gunners in Ukraine complain about the poor quality of the projectiles that North Korea began supplying in 2023. Pro-Putin war bloggers find it outrageous that the quality and quantity of gunpowder put into the projectiles is below par.

According to a blogger group called Gray Zone, still loyal to the disbanded Wagner group, the quality of Iranian ammunition is roughly adequate, but that of North Korea is disgraceful (the authors use much harsher adjectives).

For the experts, it is incomprehensible that instead of the Russian products that are better than the classics, there is a need for these junks, which the Russian gunners are afraid to fire. They see only one plausible explanation for this, namely that the Russian army’s demand for ammunition has increased enormously following the standoff in Ukraine, which the military industry has not yet taken up, even though the Kremlin is pushing for the expansion of production.

Due to the poor quality of Korean gunpowder, the projectiles can only be used in situations where accuracy and speed of exiting the barrel are not important, because they are only suitable for random closing fire, where accurate aiming is less important.

“According to the gunners who cooperated with me, the range of the Korean projectiles is only half of what was previously promised, and is far behind the Russian devices,” writes the author of the channel.

There is also a problem with the Iranian projectiles, but much less

These leave thick traces of soot and make the refilling and cleaning process too long. However, they fly quite well and accurately, writes the General Staff Portfolio channel.

According to the author, the North Korean projectiles miss the target to an enormous extent, because the gunpowder in the cartridges is older than that used in World War II. Iranian makes allow for better targeting.

“This is a complete failure. If a projectile hits the target and actually explodes, the Russian gunners will sing sarcastic cheers in honor of President Kim. On the other hand, if it falls on the heads of our own infantry, we thank the starving Korean teenagers who scrape up the gunpowder for a bowl of rice,” notes Alexey Larkin, an employee of the WarGonzo project.

According to Larkin, the Russian military cannot expect high-tech weapons from North Korean manufacturers “if they can’t even make a simple projectile for an ordinary cannon.”

North Korea sold or handed over not only one million artillery shells, but also several types of missiles to Russia for the war with Ukraine, South Korean intelligence reported in November. The details of the transactions that Putin and President Kim agreed on in Vladivostok in the fall are still not fully known.

It is not possible to know exactly whether it is a purchase or an exchange in which Russia transfers highly advanced nuclear technologies to Pyongyang, which takes advantage of the Russians’ increased need for missiles on the fronts in Ukraine. According to some bloggers, it is a purchase worth 3 billion dollars, which is a huge amount compared to the entire Russian military budget (about 5%).

During the visit last September, the Russian side also presented nuclear bombers to President Kim

This presentation caused great uneasiness in the Western general staff and in the trade press. The warplanes seen by Kim are among those used in the war in Ukraine, including Tu-160, Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers that regularly launch cruise missiles.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at the time that no agreements had been made during Kim’s trip and “there are no plans to sign any.” If this is the case, then the cooperation is based on a verbal agreement between the two leaders or secret agreements.

Prior to that, in July last year, the North Korean side dazzled Minister Soigu in Pyongyang, presenting him with new military developments. Even then, it was expected that arms exchanges or sales could be expected between the two countries, although Russian official propaganda strongly denied this.

According to South Korean intelligence, about 2,000 weapons-carrying containers have sailed from the northern port of Rason to Vladivostok so far. About 200,000 122 mm caliber artillery shells can be packed into this amount of storage.

According to the agreement of the two countries, the shipments are accompanied by North Korean advisers, which Russian bloggers sarcastically state that they may actually be needed to use such “special” devices, which Russian gunners sometimes look at with amazement and use with concern.

