The queen resigned, all of Denmark cried on New Year’s Eve

II. Queen Margaret of Denmark surprised her entire country with her traditional New Year’s speech, in which she announced that she would abdicate in two weeks after 52 years of reign in favor of her son, Frigyes, citing her health problems. Margit II, who is considered a distant relative. Since the death of the British Queen Elizabeth in 2022, she has been considered the world’s second longest-reigning monarch after the Sultan of Brunei, and last year she also became the correcorder among the monarchs of the 1,200-year-old Danish kingdom.

Margit was born on April 16, 1940 – one week after the German occupation of Denmark – in Copenhagen. In addition to the university of his hometown, he studied political science and archeology in Paris and Cambridge, but he was also very interested in the arts. He later stated:

“I’m lucky that I never had to choose between archeology and art because the title of heir to the throne marked my path. In addition, I realized that I can create as a queen, and I don’t even have to give up archeology completely.”

Margit’s path to the throne was not an easy one, as the Danish laws only recognized male inheritance of the royal title as legal in the early 1950s. However, in a referendum in 1953, Danish voters made it possible for the monarch’s eldest daughter to ascend the throne if she had no male descendants.

This eldest daughter was Margit, who was thus able to inherit instead of her uncle, Knud, from her father, IX. Frederick’s crown. In 2009, gender discrimination was also abolished in the order of succession to the throne in Denmark. Margit met her future husband André de Laborde de Monpezat in Paris, who was a XIV. He comes from a French family that was ennobled under Louis. They got married in 1967 and were married for more than fifty years, until his death in 2018. The couple had two sons, and the elder, 55-year-old Frigyes, will inherit the crown.

Monarchy and Margit are also popular

In Denmark, the royal family is not really separated from the “people” – in Copenhagen it is not considered extraordinary if one of its members manages his affairs on a bicycle – and the monarchy is not surrounded by the kind of tabloid interest or scandals that it was stripped of its real political power centuries ago showcase monarchies in the United Kingdom.

According to research, the monarchy was not only able to maintain its popularity, but its support also increased: currently, depending on the research, 70-80 percent of Danes support the institution of the kingdom, and Margit’s popularity index is above 80 percent. Margit’s popularity was not seriously dented even by the fact that in 2022, driven by the streamlining of the royal court, she stripped her grandsons from her younger son of their princely title (so they are now forced to make do with the countship inherited from their grandfather’s line).

Princess Margaret and Prince Henrik after their wedding in Copenhagen on June 11, 1967 – Photo: Allen Moe / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP

It is typical of the more informal nature of the monarchy that Frederick X will not even have a coronation ceremony after his mother’s formal abdication on January 14; his accession to the throne is only announced at an extraordinary meeting of the government.

By the way, according to the portrait articles about her, Margit herself was not so direct with her subjects. They saw her as a caring but strict mother figure, who rebuked frivolous Danes in a TV message during the coronavirus epidemic. It is no wonder that after his announcement, which deeply shook the whole of Denmark, one of his subordinates described him to the Guardian as follows:

“She is the mother of our country, she is the one who tells us what we should do better. And it has been with us since I was very young. That’s why all of Denmark started crying today.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen thanked him for his “lifelong commitment and tireless efforts for the kingdom”. According to him, Margit is the “personification of Denmark” who “showed who we are as a people and a nation over the years.”

He also stood out as an illustrator and fashion dictator

II. In addition to her mother tongue, Margit also speaks Swedish, German, English and French very well; translated Simone de Beauvoir’s novel, Every Man Is Mortal, under a pseudonym. But above all, he created great things in the visual arts; and not only did he embroider priestly robes, but he was the scenery and costume designer for many plays and opera performances.

In 2019, at the age of almost 80, the ballet adaptation of Andersen’s Queen of the Night was staged in Copenhagen with her participation. He illustrated several books; Her drawings for The Lord of the Rings – also under a pseudonym – impressed JRR Tolkien himself, and Margit’s graphics were the basis of the illustrations for two editions.

Margit’s unique visual sense is reflected in her own appearance; has been considered the most stylishly dressed monarch for decades. According to Vogue’s analysis, the royal wardrobe, which contains many bold pieces, is characterized by the combined influence of fantasy and historicizing intent.

II. Margit arrives at the official reception of the Norwegian royal couple in Copenhagen on June 15, 2023 – Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP

Could his son’s misstep also have motivated his move?

The 83-year-old II. Margit officially announced her resignation citing her health, and it was known that she had been suffering from back problems for a long time, and had to be operated on in the spring of 2023. “Of course, the operation raised thoughts about the future, namely whether the time has come to hand over the responsibility to the next generation,” he said when announcing his resignation on Sunday. “I decided now was the right time.”

The fact that he quit smoking only after his surgery, after 66 years of smoking, obviously didn’t do his health any good either. He practiced his harmful habit so defiantly that even in Denmark he was criticized for the fact that a national role model can’t puff all the time. The anecdote related to his smoking is that when he was working on a play at the Royal Opera House in London, the smoke alarms were turned off in the institution to avoid an embarrassing incident.

The Telegraph mentions other possible reasons based on information from people familiar with the Danish court. According to one interpretation, the queen did not want her 55-year-old son to have to wait as long to ascend the throne as King III, who was crowned at the age of 73. To Károly.

But it is also possible that behind the unexpected step was the misstep of the heir to the throne, Frigyes – so far only indirectly proven – after which his wife, Mária, of Australian origin, traveled alone to her relatives for the holidays. According to this version, II. Margit wanted to contribute to saving their marriage by putting more pressure on both of them with her resignation.